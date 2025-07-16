DRONE VOLT confirms the relevance of its strategy towards high value-added activities

Villepinte, July 16, 2025

Revenue of €4.1 million, reflecting the Group's focus on its high-margin activities, up +87%;

Record gross margin of 44%, more than quadrupled year-on-year;

Strong commercial momentum, driven by international sales;

Confirmation of the target to achieve positive EBITDA in 2025 thanks to the success of the commercial strategy and the cost-saving plan;

Financial outlook clear thanks to proceeds from latest fundraising round.

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and expert in embedded solutions, presents its unaudited revenue and gross margin for the first half of 2025.

Unaudited figures in thousands of euros - IFRS standards H1 2024 H1 2025 Change Revenue of which DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 1 532 2 865 +87% including Distribution 21 834 1 271 -94% TOTAL 23 366 4 136 - 82% Gross margin including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 920 1 622 +76% of which Distribution 1 336 206 -85% TOTAL 2 256 1 828 - 19% Gross margin including DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY 60% 57% -3 points including Distribution 6% 16% +10 points TOTAL 10% 44% +34 points

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, said: "Our first half of 2025 reflects our company's strategic shift towards high-margin, high-value-added activities. We achieved numerous commercial successes during the period for our various drone models and are very satisfied with the reception given to our products and services. The sharp rise in our gross margin demonstrates the relevance of our new strategy and I am very confident about our prospects for the second half of the year, which allows us to confirm our objective of achieving profitability."

Strengthening the momentum of high-margin activities

DRONE VOLT posted revenue of €4.1 million for the first half of 2025 (€23.6 million for the first half of 2024), reflecting the company's strategic shift towards high-margin, high-value-added activities.

Revenue for DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY reached €2.9 million for the half-year, almost doubling year-on-year (+87% compared to the first half of 2024, at €1.5 million). In detail:

The "FACTORY" business saw strong growth (+70%), driven mainly by sales of the HERCULES 20 in its "Spray" version, which is one of the highest-priced versions, and strong international demand. Thirty-nine drones developed in-house were sold during the half-year, including one HELIPLANE and one LINEDRONE.

Growth was once again very strong for the "SERVICES" business, with sales doubling due to strong momentum in France and the rollout of the Group's international activities, particularly in Canada.

Training activities ("ACADEMY") also performed well.

As announced and in line with the Group's strategy, the Distribution business declined and generated revenue of €1.3 million in the first half (€21.8 million in the first half of 2024).

The half-year gross margin reached a record level of 44%, more than quadrupling year-on-year (10% in the first half of 2024), demonstrating the relevance of DRONE VOLT's strategic shift.

Favorable commercial outlook driven by the relevance of the positioning of the drones and solutions developed by DRONE VOLT

The Group relies on a portfolio of high value-added products and services in promising sectors such as defense, surveillance, and electrical infrastructure inspection.

DRONE VOLT is also benefiting from its strengthened presence in the United States, where it is now better positioned to seize opportunities. The Group has already made numerous sales in thefirsthalf of the year in the world's largest market for the sector and enjoys the support of its US shareholders. Finally, DRONE VOLT recently announced(1)the launch of production of the DRONE VOLT KOBRA in the United States in order to shorten production and delivery times and comply with local regulatory requirements. This strategic decision marks a key milestone in the development of its industrial activities in North America.

DRONE VOLT is therefore confident about the second half of the financial year given this favorable context, ongoing negotiations, the ramp-up of the DRONE VOLT KOBRA, and particularly strong international demand.

Backed by its American and European investors, DRONE VOLT now has a solid financial structure and confirms its goal of achieving positive EBITDA by 2025.

After completing two capital increases in the first half of the year for a total of €7.0 million, DRONE VOLT carried out a new capital increase in July2 with US and European investors for €12.4 million. The main objectives of this capital increase are to support the Group's growth, finance its working capital requirements and explore targeted external growth opportunities.

Finally, DRONE VOLT is continuing to implement its cost reduction plan. The savings achieved will be reflected in the cost structure for the first half of the year and will be even more significant in the second half.

With this dual momentum of growth in high-margin activities and cost reduction, DRONE VOLT is reiterating its objective of achieving positive EBITDA in 2025.

1 See the press release dated July 15, 2025 .

2 See press release dated July 10, 2025 .

Next press release: 2025 half-year results, Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

