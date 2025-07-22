DRONE VOLT announces a strategic acquisition and positions itself as a key player in drone-based LiDAR

Villepinte, July 22, 2025

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in onboard solutions, announces the acquisition of a company specializing in LiDAR data capture and processing using drones. LiDAR is a laser remote sensing technology that enables extremely accurate 3D modeling of an environment.

This strategic acquisition is part of DRONE VOLT's growth strategy, which aims to strengthen its expertise in high value-added segments. The company acquired by DRONE VOLT has established itself in recent years as a leading player in LiDAR, with multidisciplinary activities including aerial services using drones, the sale of equipment and software, and specialized training. Like DRONE VOLT, it has Qualiopi certification, the national benchmark for professional training.

As part of this transaction, a highly qualified team is joining DRONE VOLT EXPERT, DRONE VOLT's division dedicated to drone services.

Drone-mounted LiDAR, a high value-added technology

LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) is a laser remote sensing technology that provides high-resolution digital models of complex natural or urban environments. Combined with a GNSS system and an inertial navigation system, it generates high-density point clouds that can be used for mapping, topography, land use planning, inspection, and 3D modeling.

Today, drone-based LiDAR technology and associated data processing open up considerable opportunities. This approach is particularly promising for civilian operators, but also for advanced industrial applications, such as autonomous vehicles and major infrastructure projects.

A high-impact acquisition for DRONE VOLT

Thanks to this integration, DRONE VOLT is strengthening its offering on three levels:

Design & production : this acquisition will enable LIDAR systems to be integrated into the DRONE VOLT range of drones, in particular the KOBRA , to meet the most specific customer requirements.

: this acquisition will enable LIDAR systems to be integrated into the DRONE VOLT range of drones, in particular the , to meet the most specific customer requirements. Services : LIDAR solutions can now be offered to all DRONE VOLT EXPERT customers in France and internationally.

: LIDAR solutions can now be offered to all customers in France and internationally. Consolidation of a nationwide network of experts: a network of (external) LiDAR remote pilots will strengthen DRONE VOLT's network of Ambassadors, with unique expertise in LiDAR data capture, processing, and exploitation.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT:

"This strategic acquisition is an important step for DRONE VOLT. It strengthens our ability to offer our customers high-end solutions in rapidly growing fields. LiDAR is a technology of the future, and the expertise of the teams joining us will enable us to go further in the innovation, customization, and performance of our services."

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aircraft manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has offices in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

The DRONE VOLT Group, a member of GICAT, achieved a turnover of €32.7 million in 2024, representing annual growth of 36%.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and more.

DRONE VOLT is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Subscription warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com



