DRONE VOLT announces accelerated growth in its high value-added activities in the first half of the year

Villepinte (France), July 9, 2025

DRONE VOLT, an expert in embedded artificial intelligence and manufacturer of professional civilian drones, outlines its business performance for the first half of 2025.

As announced several months ago, DRONE VOLT is now focusing on developing its high-margin, high-value-added activities, including the sale of drones developed in-house and the sale of services.

As the Group has decided to reduce its low-margin distribution business, this segment will experience an even more significant decline given that it had reached record levels in the first half of 2024, falling to around €1.3 million in the first half of 2025 (€22.1 million in the first half of 2024).

On the other hand, as expected, the services and in-house drone production activities experienced very strong growth, with sales almost doubling year-on-year, from around €1.5 million in the first half of 2024 to €2.9 million in the first half of 2025.

In addition, DRONE VOLT re-emphasizes that it implemented an operational cost reduction plan at the end of 2024.

On the strength of these promising early figures, DRONE VOLT is maintaining its ambition for continued growth for its high value-added activities in the second half of the financial year and confirms its objective of achieving positive EBITDA in 2025.

Detailed figures will be released on July 16.

"Our first-half performance perfectly illustrates the shift in our strategy towards high-margin, high-value-added activities. This was a very dynamic half-year in commercial terms, with numerous orders and expressions of interest for our in-house developed drones and services. We are therefore on track to achieve positive EBITDA by 2025 and will continue and expand this strategy in the second half of the year," said Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT.

Next press release: first-half 2025 revenue, Wednesday, July, 16, 2025

