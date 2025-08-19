Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 19.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
+62% Kurspotenzial: Jetzt handeln?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850727 | ISIN: FR0000120271 | Ticker-Symbol: TOTB
Tradegate
19.08.25 | 18:51
53,28 Euro
+0,47 % +0,25
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTALENERGIES SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTALENERGIES SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,2653,3018:56
53,2553,2918:56
Actusnews Wire
19.08.2025 18:23 Uhr
176 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DRONE VOLT and TotalEnergies have entered into a strategic partnership

Villepinte, August 19, 2025

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and expert in embedded solutions, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with TotalEnergies, a leading multi-energy company, for the deployment of professional drone inspections at several sites in France and internationally.

A major industrial partnership

Under this agreement, DRONE VOLT will act as an expert, through its DRONE VOLT EXPERT office, to provide technical and operational services.

The services to be provided are specialized drone missions requiring the deployment of specific equipment developed by TotalEnergies.

These missions, which are environmental in nature, will mainly involve monitoring as part of protocols related to greenhouse gases and will be carried out primarily in France, with occasional extensions abroad.

A drone solution for the energy transition

This partnership aims to support TotalEnergies' sites and infrastructure in their energy transition by integrating cutting-edge technologies in the following areas:

  • Environmental control and detection of leaks or anomalies;
  • Reducing the carbon footprint of technical interventions through the use of aerial vehicles such as drones.

Expertise serving industrial and environmental challenges

Through its DRONE VOLT EXPERT office, the DRONE VOLT Group mobilizes its network of qualified operators, its proven procedures, and its expertise in onboard sensors to meet TotalEnergies' operational needs with precision, reliability, and regulatory compliance.

"This partnership illustrates our ability to support large companies in the integration of professional drone solutions with efficiency and rigor," said Marc Courcelle, CEO of DRONE VOLT.

Next press release: 2025 half-year results, Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available
at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

To receive all press releases free of charge, register on Actusnews

To receive the company's newsletter, write to: finance@dronevolt.com

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aircraft manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT is based in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

The DRONE VOLT Group, a member of GICAT, achieved a turnover of €32.7 million in 2024, representing annual growth of 36%.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and more.

DRONE VOLT is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Subscription warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com


Contacts:

Investor Relations
DRONE VOLT
Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88
finance@dronevolt.com		Media Relations FINANCE
ACTUS finance & communication
Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73
dronevolt@actus.fr		Media relations GENERAL PUBLIC AND PROFESSIONAL AYA communication
Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25
aviolette@aya-communication.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yHBvlZmaapmXl5yak8dlbpVqmm9nm5KWZWOVnJKdZpubZ52RnZyUbZmbZnJkm2tr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93665-dronevolt_cp_totalenergies_ven.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.