DRONE VOLT and TotalEnergies have entered into a strategic partnership

Villepinte, August 19, 2025

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and expert in embedded solutions, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with TotalEnergies, a leading multi-energy company, for the deployment of professional drone inspections at several sites in France and internationally.

A major industrial partnership

Under this agreement, DRONE VOLT will act as an expert, through its DRONE VOLT EXPERT office, to provide technical and operational services.

The services to be provided are specialized drone missions requiring the deployment of specific equipment developed by TotalEnergies.

These missions, which are environmental in nature, will mainly involve monitoring as part of protocols related to greenhouse gases and will be carried out primarily in France, with occasional extensions abroad.

A drone solution for the energy transition

This partnership aims to support TotalEnergies' sites and infrastructure in their energy transition by integrating cutting-edge technologies in the following areas:

Environmental control and detection of leaks or anomalies;

Reducing the carbon footprint of technical interventions through the use of aerial vehicles such as drones.

Expertise serving industrial and environmental challenges

Through its DRONE VOLT EXPERT office, the DRONE VOLT Group mobilizes its network of qualified operators, its proven procedures, and its expertise in onboard sensors to meet TotalEnergies' operational needs with precision, reliability, and regulatory compliance.

"This partnership illustrates our ability to support large companies in the integration of professional drone solutions with efficiency and rigor," said Marc Courcelle, CEO of DRONE VOLT.

Next press release: 2025 half-year results, Wednesday, September 17, 2025.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available

at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

To receive all press releases free of charge, register on Actusnews

To receive the company's newsletter, write to: finance@dronevolt.com

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aircraft manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT is based in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

The DRONE VOLT Group, a member of GICAT, achieved a turnover of €32.7 million in 2024, representing annual growth of 36%.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and more.

DRONE VOLT is recognized as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Subscription warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com



Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS finance & communication

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media relations GENERAL PUBLIC AND PROFESSIONAL AYA communication

Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

yHBvlZmaapmXl5yak8dlbpVqmm9nm5KWZWOVnJKdZpubZ52RnZyUbZmbZnJkm2tr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93665-dronevolt_cp_totalenergies_ven.pdf