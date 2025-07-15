

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Experian plc issued an update on trading for the three months ended 30 June 2025. First quarter total revenue growth at constant currency was 12%, with organic revenue growth of 8%. North America delivered organic revenue growth of 9%. Latin America delivered organic revenue growth of 5%. The UK and Ireland delivered organic revenue of growth of 1%, while in EMEA and Asia Pacific, organic revenue growth was 7%. The Group's financial outlook for the year is unchanged.



Experian will release results for the half year ending 30 September 2025 on 12 November 2025.



