

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto PLC (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK), a mining company, said on Tuesday that it has appointed Simon Trott as Chief Executive to succeed Jakob Stausholm with effect from August 25.



Trott is currently Iron Ore Chief Executive at Rio Tinto. Previously, he was Rio Tinto's first Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to this, he held Managing Director roles across multiple Rio Tinto commodities and geographies.



As announced earlier, Stausholm will step down as Chief Executive and from the Board upon the new Chief Executive assuming the role.



