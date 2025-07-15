Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 07 July to 11 July 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
7/7/2025
FR0010313833
7000
61,6250
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
7/8/2025
FR0010313833
4000
61,9724
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
7/9/2025
FR0010313833
4000
64,7052
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
7/10/2025
FR0010313833
1655
64,8639
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
7/11/2025
FR0010313833
5000
64,1135
XPAR
TOTAL
21 655
63,0802
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
