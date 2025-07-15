BE Group AB: BE Group enters into an updated loan agreement and resolves on a secured preferential rights issue of SEK 143 million subject to approval by the general meeting

NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH ACTION IS WHOLLY OR IN PART RESTRICTED BY LAWS OR REGULATIONS. SEE THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

The board of directors of BE Group AB (publ) ("BE Group" or the "Company") has, together with its subsidiaries BE Group Sverige AB and BE Group Oy Ab, entered into an amendment agreement with Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ("SEB") regarding the SEK 775 million revolving credit facility entered into by BE Group and SEB on 1 June 2023 (the "Updated Credit Agreement"). The Updated Credit Agreement replaces previous loan agreements and has a term of three years with an option to extend for a further two years. The Updated Credit Agreement contains customary terms and conditions for this type of financing, including financial commitments and restrictions. The Updated Credit Agreement also entails an obligation for the Company to carry out a preferential rights issue. The Company's board of directors has therefore also resolved on a secured issue of shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders of approximately SEK 143 million before transaction costs at a subscription price of SEK 22 per share (the "Rights Issue"), subject to approval by an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 25 August 2025. The purpose of the Rights Issue and the Updated Credit Agreement is to strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

Summary

The Updated Credit Agreement, containing a credit facility of SEK 775 million, replaces previous loan agreements and has a term of three years with an option to extend for a further two years. The Updated Credit Agreement contains customary terms and conditions for this type of financing, including a dividend undertaking whereby the Company undertakes to refrain from resolving on dividends before 31 December 2026. Furthermore, the Updated Credit Agreement includes a condition that the Company carries out the Rights Issue.

The Rights Issue will comprise 6,491,602 new shares, corresponding to total issue proceeds of SEK 142,815,244, prior to deduction of transaction costs.

The board of directors' resolution on the Rights Issue is subject to approval at an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 25 August 2025.

The purpose of the Rights Issue and the Updated Credit Agreement is to strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

The Company's largest shareholders AB Traction and Svedulf Fastighets AB have undertaken to subscribe for their respective pro rata shares of the Rights Issue. The subscription undertakings cover in total approximately 50.5 per cent of the Rights Issue.

AB Traction and Svedulf Fastighets AB have furthermore entered into guarantee commitments regarding the remaining part of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue will in its entirety be covered by subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments.

Provided that the Rights Issue is approved by the extraordinary general meeting, the record date for the Rights Issue is expected to be 29 August 2025. Anyone who, on the record date, is registered as a shareholder in BE Group in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden will receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in BE Group. Two (2) subscription rights entitle to subscription of one (1) new share. The subscription period is expected to run from 2 September 2025 until and including 16 September 2025.

Background and reasons

The Company, together with its subsidiaries BE Group Sverige AB and BE Group Oy Ab, has entered into an amendment agreement with SEB regarding a revolving credit facility of SEK 775 million that BE Group and SEB entered into on 1 June 2023. The Updated Credit Agreement replaces previous loan agreements and runs for three years with the possibility of an extension of another two years. The Updated Credit Agreement contains customary terms and conditions for this type of financing, including financial commitments and restrictions, including a commitment by the Company to refrain from resolving on dividends before 31 December 2026.

BE Group's board of directors has also decided to carry out the Rights Issue, subject to the approval of an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 25 August 2025.

The purpose of the Updated Credit Agreement and the Rights Issue is to strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

Updated Credit Agreement

The Updated Credit Agreement has a term of three years with a possible extension of two years. The Updated Credit Agreement contains customary terms and conditions for this type of financing, including financial commitments. The Updated Credit Agreement also contains a restriction on the waiver of a dividend resolution before 31 December 2026. The interest rate is based on the relevant base rate for the relevant currency plus a margin that is adjusted based on the Group's performance. The Updated Credit Agreement provides BE Group with increased financial stability and the opportunity to continue to develop its steel distribution and production services business in the Nordic markets. Furthermore, the Updated Credit Agreement includes a condition that the Company completes the Rights Issue.

The Rights Issue

In light of the above, the Company's board of directors has, subject to subsequent approval by an extraordinary general meeting, resolved on the Rights Issue of SEK 142,815,244 before transaction costs. Anyone who, on the record date 29 August 2025, is registered as a shareholder in BE Group in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB has preferential rights to subscribe for new shares in the Rights Issue in relation to its existing shareholding. Shareholders will receive one (1) subscription right for each share held in the Company. The subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for new shares in the Rights Issue, whereby two (2) subscription rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for one (1) new share. In addition, investors are offered the opportunity to sign up for subscription of shares without subscription rights.

The subscription price in the Rights Issue has been set at SEK 22 per share. Through the Rights Issue, the total number of shares will increase by 6,491,602 shares, from 13,010,124 shares to 19,501,726 shares, of which 26,920 shares represent BE Group's holding of own shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 129,832,047, from SEK 260,202,495 to SEK 390,034,542. Shareholders who choose not to participate in the Rights Issue will have their shareholding diluted by up to approximately 33.3 per cent through the Rights Issue, but have the opportunity to compensate themselves financially for the dilution effect by selling their subscription rights.

Subscription for the new shares shall take place during the period 2 September 2025 - 16 September 2025. Trading in subscription rights will take place on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period from 2 September 2025 until and including 11 September 2025 and trading in BTAs (Paid Subscribed Shares) is expected to take place on Nasdaq Stockholm from 2 September 2025 until and including 26 September 2025.

No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company will prepare and publish an information document in the form prescribed by Regulation (EU) 2024/2809 (the "Listing Act") Annex IX.

Subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments

The Company's largest shareholders AB Traction and Svedulf Fastighets AB, representing in total approximately 50.5 per cent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company, have undertaken to exercise their preferential rights in the Rights Issue and thereby subscribe for new shares corresponding to their respective pro rata shares in the Rights Issue. In addition to their subscription undertakings, AB Traction and Svedulf Fastighets AB have declared their intention to enter into guarantee commitments regarding the remaining part of the Rights Issue. Thus, the Rights Issue will in its entirety be covered by subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments.

No compensation is paid for the subscription undertakings. For the guarantee commitments, a cash compensation of 1.5 per cent of the guaranteed amount will be paid. Neither the subscription undertakings nor the guarantee commitments have been or will be secured by, for example, bank guarantees, blocked funds, pledges or similar arrangements.

AB Traction and Svedulf Fastighets AB may, as a result of the fulfilment of their subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments, hold more than 30 per cent of the shares and votes in the Company after the Rights Issue. The maximum share that AB Traction and Svedulf Fastighets AB may hold, provided that no one else subscribes for shares in the Rights Issue in addition to those who have undertaken to subscribe through a subscription undertaking, and that AB Traction and Svedulf Fastighets AB fulfil their subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments in full, is 33.7 per cent and 33.2 per cent of the shares and votes in the Company, respectively. AB Traction and Svedulf Fastighets AB will apply for an exemption by the Swedish Securities Council from the mandatory bid obligation that may arise in the event that their respective holdings in the Company as a result of the fulfilment of the subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments would amount to 30 per cent or more of the votes in the Company. The conditions for the Swedish Securities Council's decision to grant an exemption from the mandatory bid obligation due to fulfilment of the subscription undertakings and guarantee commitments will be that the general meeting's resolution to approve the issue is supported by shareholders holding at least two thirds of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the meeting, whereby shares held and represented at the meeting by AB Traction and Svedulf Fastighets AB shall be disregarded.

Extraordinary general meeting

The board of directors' resolution regarding the Rights Issue is subject to the approval of an extraordinary general meeting, which will be held on 25 August 2025. The notice of the extraordinary general meeting will be published shortly through a separate press release.

Preliminary timetable for the Rights Issue

The below timetable for the Rights Issue is preliminary and may be adjusted.

25 August 2025 Extraordinary general meeting 27 August 2025 Last day of trading in the Company's shares, including the right to participate in the Rights Issue 28 August 2025 First day of trading in the Company's shares, excluding the right to participate in the Rights Issue 29 August 2025 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue with preferential rights 1 September 2025 Appendix IX information document regarding the Rights Issue is published 2 September - 11 September 2025 Trading in subscription rights 2 September - 16 September 2025 Subscription period 2 September - 26 September 2025 Trading in paid subscribed shares (BTA) 18 September 2025 Estimated date for publication of outcome of the Rights Issue

Advisors

SEB is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner and Advokatfirman Delphi is acting as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Franzén, CFO

Telephone: 0705-46 90 05

E-mail: christoffer.franzen@begroup.com

This information is information that BE Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07.55 CEST on 15 July 2025.

BE Group AB (publ), which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, is a leading independent steel distributor that stores and processes steel, stainless steel, and aluminium for customers primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries. Through the company's production services, customers can order customized steel components to optimize their production processes. In 2024, the Group reported sales of SEK 4.7 billion. BE Group has approximately 560 employees, with Sweden and Finland as its largest markets. The headquarters is located in Malmö, Sweden. Read more about BE Group at www.begroup.com.

