BE Group AB: Bulletin from extraordinary general meeting in BE Group AB

BE Group AB (publ) ("BE Group" or the "Company") has today, 25 August 2025, held an extraordinary general meeting. The extraordinary general meeting resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for shareholders. Below is a summary of the resolution.

Resolution on approval of the board of directors' resolution on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for shareholders

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to approve the board of directors' resolution from 15 July 2025 on a new issue of shares with preferential rights for shareholders (the "Rights Issue"). Upon full subscription in the Rights Issue, the Company will receive proceeds of approximately SEK 143 million prior to deduction of transaction costs.

The following terms and conditions shall otherwise apply to the Rights Issue.

Through the Rights Issue, the Company's share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 129,832,047.48 by issue of a maximum of 6,491,602 shares. The subscription price is SEK 22 per share. The share premium shall be added to the unrestricted premium reserve. The right to receive subscription rights shall be granted to those who are registered as shareholders in the Company on the record date 29 August 2025. Each (1) existing share in the Company entitles to one (1) subscription right. The subscription rights entitle the holder to subscribe for new shares in the Rights Issue, whereby two (2) subscription rights entitle the shareholder to subscribe for one (1) new share. Subscription for the new shares shall take place during the period 2 September 2025 until and including 16 September 2025.

Additional information about the Rights Issue will be set out in a so-called Appendix IX Information Document, which will be published on 1 September 2025.

Additional information about BE Group can be found on the company website www.begroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Christoffer Franzén, CFO

tel.: +46 (0)705 46 90 05, e-mail: christoffer.franzen@begroup.com

BE Group AB (publ), which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, is a leading independent steel distributor that stores and processes steel, stainless steel, and aluminium for customers primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries. Through the company's production services, customers can order customized steel components to optimize their production processes. In 2024, the Group reported sales of SEK 4.7 billion. BE Group has approximately 560 employees, with Sweden and Finland as its largest markets. The headquarters is located in Malmö, Sweden. Read more about BE Group at www.begroup.com.