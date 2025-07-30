Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2025 13:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BE Group AB: President and CEO Peter Andersson leaves BE Group - recruitment of successor to be initiated

Peter Andersson, President and CEO of BE Group, has, at his own request, resigned from his position to assume a new role as CEO in a company operating in another industry. Peter will leave his role when his notice period ends in January 2026, unless the Board decides on an earlier departure in connection with the recruitment of a successor. The process to recruit a new CEO and Group President will commence immediately.

"Peter started as Business unit manager in 2016 and took the role as CEO 2019. In recent years, he has, in a challenging external environment, successfully streamlined the Group and laid the foundation for the future of BE Group. Now that he has chosen to move on, I would like, on behalf of the Board, to extend a big thank you for his significant contributions and wish him all the best in his future career," says Anders Rothstein, Chairman of the Board at BE Group.

Questions should be directed to the Chairman of the Board, Anders Rothstein, 070-883 98 98.

This information is information that BE Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 a.m. CET on July 30, 2025.

BE Group AB (publ), which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange, is a leading independent steel distributor that stores and processes steel, stainless steel, and aluminum for customers primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries. Through the company's production services, customers can order customized steel components to optimize their production processes. In 2024, the Group reported sales of SEK 4.7 billion. BE Group has approximately 640 employees, with Sweden and Finland as its largest markets. The headquarters is located in Malmö, Sweden. Read more about BE Group at www.begroup.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
