Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Launches Phase 2 Hydrogen Sampling at Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, And Cogburn Projects In British Columbia

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) ("Primary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of Phase 2 field sampling at its Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects (collectively, the "BC H2 Projects") in British Columbia, Canada. The program will be conducted by Tripoint Geological Services under the supervision of Peter Lauder, Vice President of Exploration, using methodologies developed in partnership with the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) to minimize artificially generated hydrogen.

This second phase of the Company's multi-stage program is expected to collect soil gas samples across approximately 3,346 hectares and is anticipated to be completed within the next two to three weeks.

"British Columbia offers some of the most compelling geological settings for natural hydrogen exploration in Canada," said Peter Lauder, Vice President of Exploration at Primary Hydrogen. "With this Phase 2 program, we're targeting serpentinized ultramafic zones and major fault intersections that could serve as both sources and traps for natural hydrogen. This work is a key step toward confirming the prospectivity of our BC portfolio and refining drill-ready targets."

The BC H2 Projects are underlain by serpentinized ultramafic rocks-an established source of natural hydrogen through water-rock reactions. These formations are crosscut by a network of thrust and strike-slip faults that act as potential migration pathways and accumulation mechanisms for hydrogen. The abundance of serpentinized rocks and structurally complex terrain positions this region as one of British Columbia's most prospective areas for natural hydrogen discovery.

The exploration program integrates portable gas detectors, providing immediate in-field readings, with conventional techniques including soil sampling, geological mapping, and prospecting. Soil gas sampling involves analyzing gases found in near-surface soil pores to detect anomalies that may indicate subsurface hydrogen accumulations. This integrated approach supports both near-term discovery efforts and the refinement of geological models.

Primary Hydrogen's sampling procedures were collaboratively developed with INRS and incorporate laboratory-verified protocols to ensure reliability and minimize interference from artificially generated hydrogen. The results from this program will directly inform future exploration phases and support the identification and ranking of high-priority targets.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Lauder, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Primary Hydrogen and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia and has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North, also located in British Columbia.

