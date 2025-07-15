The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15
It is announced that at the close of business on 14thJuly 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
14th July 2025 110.35p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 108.13p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
15th July 2025
