The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 15

The Diverse Income Trust plc

15thJuly 2025

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 14thJuly 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

14th July 2025 110.35p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 108.13p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

15th July 2025