Dienstag, 15.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A2PQ5Q | ISIN: US02927U2087
NASDAQ
14.07.25 | 21:52
1,125 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
ACCESS Newswire
15.07.2025 14:38 Uhr
95 Leser
Uranium American Resources, Inc.: Uranium American Resources Inc Signs Agreement for $3.5 Million Capital Raise to Complete the Purchase of JAG Minerals Pty Ltd

  • Over US$4.0 million of Capital Raised in the last twelve months to advance and complete the previously announced transaction

  • US$3.5 million raised from one US institutional investor at a significant premium to UAR's current share price

WOODLAND HILLS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 15, 2025 / Uranium American Resources Inc (OTC Pink:TNGL "UAR" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that it has entered into a binding agreement with one US institutional investor to fund a significant equity investment. This raise will allow the Company to complete the acquisition of 100% of the issued shares of JAG Minerals Pty Ltd which holds 100% of the shares in JAG Minerals US Inc ("JAG US").

The capital raise is for an amount of US$3.5 million dollars in a unit transaction at a significant premium to UAR's current share price. The key terms of the transaction are as follows:

  • US$3.5 million of common stock priced at $0.06/share;

  • One (1) warrant that will allow the holder to purchase additional shares at $0.10/share for 48 months;

  • Closing and funding to occur shortly

UAR CEO William Hunter stated, "This financing is a key milestone in completing our JAG Transaction, which will be completed very shortly. In addition, we will also be completing the reverse split which will significantly reduce the amount of shares outstanding. The combination of these events are very exciting for the Company and we look forward to moving UAR forward very quickly."

The Company was advised on this transaction by its corporate advisors, EAS Advisors LLC, acting through Odeon Capital Group LLC - Member of FINRA/SIPC/MSRB/NFA.

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

William Hunter
Interim CEO, Uranium American Resources, Inc.
M: +1 203 856 7285
E: bhunter@tonogold.com

SOURCE: Uranium American Resources, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/uranium-american-resources-inc-uar-signs-agreement-for-3.5-million-capital-raise-1048452

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
