13% CuEq production uplift for Q2 YoY, and 6% for H1, as we execute our strategy
Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We delivered excellent operational performance from our mine operations with record production from our bauxite business and from Oyu Tolgoi as it ramps up to become the world's fourth largest copper mine before the end of the decade.
"We continue to make strong progress in our production and growth projects, achieving our highest Pilbara Q2 production since 2018 and accelerating the first shipment from the Simandou high-grade iron ore project in Guinea.
"We will continue to drive progress towards our long-term strategy to deliver profitable growth and build a stronger, more diversified business."
Executive Summary
- We're pleased to have announced Simon Trott as Chief Executive with effect from 25 August 2025.
- Copper equivalent (CuEq) production rose 13% in Q2 YoY, and 6% YoY for the half year, driven by strong performance in our copper business and the contribution of the Arcadium acquisition.
- Copper production is now expected at the higher end, and copper unit costs around the lower end, of full year guidance ranges.
- Pilbara iron ore achieved its highest Q2 production since 2018, recovering well from Q1 extreme weather impacts.
- Bauxite achieved a second consecutive quarterly production record and is now expected at the higher end of the full year production guidance range.
- Lithium integration progressing to plan, in line with our strategy to establisha world-class lithium business.
- Simandou first shipment accelerated to around November 2025, with 0.5 to 1.0 Mt of shipments expected in 2025 (SimFer scope from Blocks 3 4).
- Continued progress with our Iron Ore replacement strategy: Western Range opened on time and on budget, while Hope Downs 2 received all Government approvals in Q2.
Production1
Quarter 2
vs Q2
vs Q1
2025 guidance5
Guidance status
Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) (Mt)
79.9
-1%
+13%
323 to 3386
Unchanged
Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis) (Mt)
83.7
+5%
+20%
NA
Unchanged
Bauxite (Mt)
15.6
+6%
+5%
57 to 59
Unchanged7
(at higher end)
Alumina (Mt)
1.8
+8%
-6%
7.4 to 7.8
Unchanged
Aluminium2 (Mt)
0.84
+2%
+2%
3.25 to 3.45
Unchanged
Copper (consolidated basis)3 (kt)
229
+15%
+9%
780 to 850
Unchanged7
(at higher end)
Titanium dioxide slag (Mt)
0.3
+13%
+21%
1.0 to 1.2
Unchanged8
(at lower end)
IOC4 iron ore pellets and concentrate (Mt)
2.5
+14%
+7%
9.7 to 11.4
Unchanged
Boric oxide equivalent (Mt)
0.1
+6%
+13%
~0.5
Unchanged
1 Rio Tinto share unless otherwise stated. 2 Includes primary aluminium only. 3 From Q1 2025, we report copper production and guidance as one metric, in order to simplify reporting and align with peer practices. For further details see slide 90 of our Investor Seminar 2024 presentation. 4 Iron Ore Company of Canada. 5 See further notes in Section 2, 2025 guidance. 6 As stated at Q1 2025 at the lower end of guidance. 7 At the higher end of guidance. 8 At the lower end of guidance.
The full second quarter production results are available here
This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.
LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82
Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
