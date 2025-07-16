13% CuEq production uplift for Q2 YoY, and 6% for H1, as we execute our strategy

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We delivered excellent operational performance from our mine operations with record production from our bauxite business and from Oyu Tolgoi as it ramps up to become the world's fourth largest copper mine before the end of the decade.

"We continue to make strong progress in our production and growth projects, achieving our highest Pilbara Q2 production since 2018 and accelerating the first shipment from the Simandou high-grade iron ore project in Guinea.

"We will continue to drive progress towards our long-term strategy to deliver profitable growth and build a stronger, more diversified business."

Executive Summary

We're pleased to have announced Simon Trott as Chief Executive with effect from 25 August 2025.

with effect from 25 August 2025. Copper equivalent (CuEq) production rose 13% in Q2 YoY, and 6% YoY for the half year , driven by strong performance in our copper business and the contribution of the Arcadium acquisition.

, driven by strong performance in our copper business and the contribution of the Arcadium acquisition. Copper production is now expected at the higher end, and copper unit costs around the lower end, of full year guidance ranges.

is now expected at the Pilbara iron ore achieved its highest Q2 production since 2018, recovering well from Q1 extreme weather impacts.

recovering well from Q1 extreme weather impacts. Bauxite achieved a second consecutive quarterly production record and is now expected at the higher end of the full year production guidance range.

and is now expected at the Lithium integration progressing to plan, in line with our strategy to establish a world-class lithium business.

in line with our strategy to establish a world-class lithium business. Simandou first shipment accelerated to around November 2025, with 0.5 to 1.0 Mt of shipments expected in 2025 (SimFer scope from Blocks 3 4).

to around November 2025, with 0.5 to 1.0 Mt of shipments expected in 2025 (SimFer scope from Blocks 3 4). Continued progress with our Iron Ore replacement strategy: Western Range opened on time and on budget, while Hope Downs 2 received all Government approvals in Q2.

Production1 Quarter 2

2025 vs Q2

2024 vs Q1

2025 2025 guidance5 Guidance status Pilbara iron ore shipments (100% basis) (Mt) 79.9 -1% +13% 323 to 3386 Unchanged Pilbara iron ore production (100% basis) (Mt) 83.7 +5% +20% NA Unchanged Bauxite (Mt) 15.6 +6% +5% 57 to 59 Unchanged7 (at higher end) Alumina (Mt) 1.8 +8% -6% 7.4 to 7.8 Unchanged Aluminium2 (Mt) 0.84 +2% +2% 3.25 to 3.45 Unchanged Copper (consolidated basis)3 (kt) 229 +15% +9% 780 to 850 Unchanged7 (at higher end) Titanium dioxide slag (Mt) 0.3 +13% +21% 1.0 to 1.2 Unchanged8 (at lower end) IOC4 iron ore pellets and concentrate (Mt) 2.5 +14% +7% 9.7 to 11.4 Unchanged Boric oxide equivalent (Mt) 0.1 +6% +13% ~0.5 Unchanged 1 Rio Tinto share unless otherwise stated. 2 Includes primary aluminium only. 3 From Q1 2025, we report copper production and guidance as one metric, in order to simplify reporting and align with peer practices. For further details see slide 90 of our Investor Seminar 2024 presentation. 4 Iron Ore Company of Canada. 5 See further notes in Section 2, 2025 guidance. 6 As stated at Q1 2025 at the lower end of guidance. 7 At the higher end of guidance. 8 At the lower end of guidance.

The full second quarter production results are available here

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Andy Hodges, Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

Category: General