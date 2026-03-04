Rio Tinto and the Western Australian Government have entered into a 50:50 joint venture to complete both Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the Dampier Seawater Desalination Plant.

Once fully operational, the plant will deliver 8GL of desalinated water per year to the West Pilbara Water Supply Scheme, reducing pressure on regional aquifers.

The West Pilbara Water Supply Scheme is operated by Water Corporation and supplies the towns of Karratha, Wickham, Dampier, Roebourne, Point Samson and the industrial areas of Cape Lambert and the Burrup Peninsula.

Construction of Stage 1 of the desalination plant is underway and is expected to begin delivering 4GL of annual desalination capacity later this year.

Stage 2 construction, which will add a further 4GL of annual capacity, has commenced, with first water expected in 2027.

Together, Stages 1 and 2 will significantly reduce abstraction from the Bungaroo and Millstream aquifers.

The joint venture builds on a 2025 Memorandum of Understanding, under which the WA Government and Rio Tinto agreed to work together to strengthen water security in the Pilbara.

Over the past five years, the West Pilbara has frequently experienced annual rainfall and streamflow below the long-term average. This has reduced important groundwater recharge at the Millstream and Bungaroo aquifers, which supply the West Pilbara Water Supply Scheme.

Abstraction from these groundwater sources is of significant concern to Traditional Owner groups.

The A$1.1 billion Dampier Seawater Desalination Plant, which will be operated by Rio Tinto, will considerably reduce groundwater take and help protect sites of environmental and cultural importance.

Western Australian Premier Roger Cook said: "Western Australia has the strongest economy in the nation thanks largely to the Pilbara and our world-leading resources industry. That's why we want to ensure the Western Australians who live in such an important part of our State have access to the quality infrastructure and services they deserve.

"We are already working with Yindjibarndi Aboriginal Corporation to improve the Millstream aquifer's sustainability. Now, we are investing hundreds of millions of dollars in a project that will deliver billions of litres of water to local households and businesses. This project shows why our government's Made in WA plan is so important to our State's future and how it is helping deliver our priorities."

Rio Tinto Iron Ore Chief Executive Matthew Holcz said: "We understand water is a scarce resource, especially in the Pilbara. Bringing on the Dampier Seawater Desalination Plant is an important step as we work to reduce our reliance on groundwater abstraction.

"Stage 1 of the Dampier Seawater Desalination Plant will reduce our draw on the Bungaroo aquifer, which we recognise is deeply important to the Robe River Kuruma People. We are pleased to partner with the Western Australian Government to improve the security and sustainability of water supply throughout the Pilbara."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260303357903/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Alyesha Anderson

M +61 434 868 118

Rachel Pupazzoni

M +61 438 875 469

Bruce Tobin

M +61 419 103 454

Media Relations, Canada

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations, US Latin America

Jesse Riseborough

M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations, United Kingdom

Rachel Arellano

M +44 7584 609 644

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Weiwei Hu

M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations, Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Eddie Gan-Och

M +61 477 599 714

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: Pilbara