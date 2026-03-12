Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Dieser 37-Mio.-€-Goldentwickler sitzt auf einem möglichen $2-Milliarden-Projekt!!
12.03.2026 14:02 Uhr
Prysmian Partners with Rio Tinto for Innovative Aluminum Solution with ELYSIS, Accelerating Sustainability Commitment

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Prysmian recently took a step forward in the production of sustainably produced aluminum building wire in the United States, partnering with Rio Tinto to deliver product produced with ELYSIS aluminum. This innovation validates the use of ELYSIS aluminum in wire and cable production, enabling lower carbon emissions while supporting the company's broader ambition to accelerate sustainability across its global footprint.

At Prysmian's 2025 Capital Markets Day, the company reaffirmed it will continue to create innovative solutions in partnership with customers, while committing to a significant acceleration of its sustainability targets, to become Net Zero by 2035. This brought forward the company's original target of Net Zero by 2050.

As a part of this journey, Prysmian has committed to creating innovative solutions in partnership with customers and suppliers across the value chain, with a target of 55% of revenues from sustainability-linked solutions by 2028.

Prysmian and Rio Tinto are combining their expertise in low-carbon materials with concrete applications in Prysmian's cable solutions. The partnership is focused on technology and research and development teams coming together to discuss innovative solutions and projects such as recycling initiatives, product circularity, traceability and transparency.

In 2023, Prysmian and Rio Tinto signed a five-year supply agreement for low-carbon aluminum produced with renewable hydropower from Rio Tinto's Canadian operations. The two companies strengthened this partnership through a joint development agreement, leveraging Prysmian's advanced technologies, R&D capabilities, and technical expertise to jointly develop multi-material solutions.

The partnership takes a significant step forward with the introduction of ELYSIS -produced aluminum building wire. ELYSIS technology eliminates all direct greenhouse gas emissions from the aluminum smelting process and emits oxygen as its by-product.

"As we work toward our goal of reaching Net Zero by 2035, we recognize that our customers, particularly in the data center sector, share similar pledges. We are proud to provide sustainable solutions to customers who align with those values," said Srinivas Siripurapu, Chief Sustainability, R&D, and Innovation Officer for Prysmian. "Partnering with Rio Tinto allows us to leverage our existing supplier relationship and evolve sustainable innovations that benefit not only Prysmian, but our customers as well."

"Our partnership with Rio Tinto is one based on shared responsibility. Prysmian as the global leader in its sector feels a strong sense of responsibility towards all our stakeholders, as well as the planet itself," said Laura Colli, Group Purchasing Officer at Prysmian. "This announcement is another positive step forward where we combine innovation and sustainability to unlock new innovative solutions for our customers."

"The partnership with Prysmian demonstrates Rio Tinto's ability to deliver innovative, low-carbon aluminum solutions tailored to our customers' needs," said Matt Schicke, Rio Tinto Aluminum Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "By combining our low-carbon aluminum portfolio with breakthrough technologies like ELYSIS, we are supporting decarbonization efforts, including in the rapidly expanding data center sector."

While ELYSIS-produced aluminum remains in development and is not yet available in large production quantities, Prysmian remains committed to paving the way by investing in sustainable technologies and innovations.

Prysmian North America

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian North America is a benchmark player in the energy transition and digital transformation. Prysmian's strategy is perfectly aligned with the main market drivers by developing resilient, high-performing, sustainable, and innovative cable systems for the transmission, power grid, electricity and digital solutions segments. Prysmian's North American operations include 50+ locations and 9,000 associates. Additional information is available at na.prysmian.com.

Globally, Prysmian is the largest cable solutions provider in the world, with 35,000 employees, 107 plants, and 27 R&D centers in over 50 countries. In 2025, global sales exceeded €19 billion.

Media Relations
Lauren Kane
External Communications Manager
lauren.kane@prysmian.com

Justine David
Mower
jdavid@mower.com

SOURCE: Prysmian



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/prysmian-partners-with-rio-tinto-for-innovative-aluminum-solution-with-elysistm-accelerat-1146299

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
