

CITY OF MELBOURNE (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Group (RIO), a mining company, Thursday announced that it is partnering with Prysmian, a cable manufacturer, on an industrial trial to produce low-carbon aluminum cables for the data center market.



The trial saw Rio Tinto manufacture aluminum rod using a blend of low-carbon aluminum from Rio Tinto's hydro powered Alma smelter in Quebec and produced aluminum using the ELYSIS technology.



By combining low-carbon aluminum production with advanced cable manufacturing, utilizing the ELYSIS technology, which eliminates all direct greenhouse gas emissions from the aluminum smelting process and produces oxygen instead, Rio Tinto and Prysmian hope to support the data center industry's growth.



Previously, both the companies had signed a five-year supply agreement in 2023, bringing together their respective technologies and research and development capabilities, introducing lower-carbon aluminum solutions across a range of applications including energy transmission and data centers.



Currently, RIO shares are trading at $91.52, down 0.61% on the New York Stock Exchange.



