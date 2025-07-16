

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis announced its decision to discontinue its hydrogen fuel cell technology development program. The company does not anticipate the adoption of hydrogen-powered light commercial vehicles before the end of the decade. Stellantis will no longer launch its new range of hydrogen-powered Pro One vehicles this year. The company said its decision will not impact staffing at Stellantis' production sites.



Stellantis has initiated discussions with the shareholders of Symbio to evaluate the current market consequences and to preserve the best interests of Symbio, in line with their respective obligations.



