

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kenmare Resources plc issued a trading update for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Heavy Mineral Concentrate production was 358,300 tonnes in second quarter, up 5% year-on-year. Ilmenite production was 245,400 tonnes, up 3%. Primary zircon production was 13,100 tonnes, up 1%. Total shipments of finished products was 181,800 tonnes, down 23%, mainly due to poor weather and maintenance of transshipment vessels.



Kenmare said it enters second half with a strong order book. The company is on track to achieve 2025 production and cost guidance, with higher anticipated excavated ore volumes expected to increase production in second half.



Kenmare will announce its first half results on 20 August 2025. The company expects to recognise an impairment charge on its assets in first half that is not expected to exceed $125 million mainly due to lower projected future revenue assumptions associated with an uncertain pricing outlook.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News