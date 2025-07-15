Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces July 2025 Distribution

TORONTO, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its July 2025 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12917 per Unit (or $1.55 on an annualized basis). The July 2025 distribution will be payable on August 15, 2025 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2025.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at March 31, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 46,800 residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.9 billion. Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 117%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

