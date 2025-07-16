

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.532 billion, or $3.85 per share. This compares with $1.355 billion, or $3.39 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $5.661 billion from $5.411 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.532 Bln. vs. $1.355 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.85 vs. $3.39 last year. -Revenue: $5.661 Bln vs. $5.411 Bln last year.



