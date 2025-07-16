Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: SOI) (the "Corporation" and/or "Sirios") announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement with investors relying on a prospectus exemption pursuant to Regulation 45-106 respecting Prospectus Exemptions for gross proceeds of up to $2,500,000 (the "Offering"). This Offering will consist of the issuance of a maximum of 41,666,667 units of the Corporation (the "Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.12 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance thereof. The Offering has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

The proceeds from the sale of the Units will be primarily used by the Corporation to finance its working capital related to general and administrative expenses, infrastructure improvements, and other exploration activities.

The securities issued under the Offering, including the Common Shares underlying the Warrants will be subject to a restricted hold period of four months and one day following the closing of the Offering.

This Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSXV and is expected to on or about July 31, 2025.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Sirios Resources Inc.

Sirios Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company based in Canada, primarily focused on the development of its Cheechoo gold project as well as its other high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to, those relating to the intended use of proceeds of the Offering, the closing of the Offering, the final approval of the TSXV in connection with the Offering, the development of the Cheechoo gold project and its other projects, and generally, the above "About Sirios Resources Inc." paragraph which essentially describes the Corporation's outlook, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements and future events, could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Corporation's disclosure documents on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's endeavors to develop the Cheechoo and its other projects, and, more generally, its expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as several important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

