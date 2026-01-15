Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) (OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios" or "the Company") has started the year with an infusion of capital, giving the Company additional financial flexibility for enhancing its exploration and investor programs in 2026.

The exercise of 10,209,000 warrants and 1,750,000 options have added $1,516,080 to the treasury and resulted in the issuance of 11,959,000 shares. There are now 397,933,426 common shares outstanding.

"These exercises validate our proposed combination with OVI Mining Corp. and reflect the recent performance of our stock," said Dominique Doucet, Founder and CEO of Sirios Resources. "Our strategy is gaining traction, and investors are noticing. We intend to build on this momentum by expanding our investor outreach this year. Jean-Félix Lepage, who will take over as CEO after the closing of the transaction with OVI Mining, will join me for a series of investor events in the coming weeks."

Sirios to Attend Key Industry Conferences in Q1

As part of its continued commitment to enhancing market visibility and shareholder engagement, Sirios will participate in the following investment conferences:

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) - Vancouver (January 25-26)

Roundup (AME) - Vancouver (January 26-29)

Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase - Toronto (February 26-27)

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) - Toronto (March 1-4)

In addition, Dominique Doucet and Jean-Félix Lepage will host a series of investor luncheons and one-on-one meetings in Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto. Full details on these events will be posted to the Sirios website. To request an invitation, please send an email to info@sirios.com.

Sirios to Amplify Message with Investing News Network and Resource Stock Digest

As part of its commitment to expanding its overall investor reach and market visibility, Sirios has engaged Investing News Network (INN) to start a one-year investor awareness campaign starting this month at a cost of $60,000. INN, a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, has provided independent news and education to investors since 2007.

In addition, Sirios also has engaged Resource Stock Digest (RSD) to initiate an advertising and marketing program. An initiation fee of US$8,500 has been paid and a monthly cost of US$2,450, starting this month, will be paid for the first three months and can extend to a total period of 18 months. RSD is owned and operated by Gerardo Del Real and Nick Hodge and its contact details are as follows: Gerardo Del Real, 2051 Gattis School Rd, Ste. 540 PMB 176, Round Rock, TX 78664, USA.

There is no performance factors contained in the agreements and INN or RSD will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, INN and RSD are at arm's length with Sirios, at the time of these agreements, neither INN or RSD nor any of their principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. Neither INN nor RSD provide any market-making services.

About Sirios

Sirios Resources is a mining exploration company based in Quebec, focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Canada. Sirios announced on December 11, 2025, the details of the acquisition of OVI Mining, a landmark event in the company's history.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, expectations and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: capital and operating costs that differ materially from estimates; the tentative nature of metallurgical test results; delays or failures in obtaining required governmental, environmental or other approvals; uncertainties related to the availability and cost of necessary financing in the future changes in financial markets; inflation; fluctuations in metal prices; delays in project development; other risks relating to the mineral exploration and development industry; and risks disclosed in public filings of the Company on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on this information, which speaks only as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that such events will occur or occur within the time periods presented. The Company disclaimed any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Sirios Resources Inc.