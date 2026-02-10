Sampling assay results confirm continuity of the high-potential gold-bearing halo at project in Eeyou Istchee Baie-James, Québec

Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) reports assay results from an additional sampling program performed on 1,496 metres of drill core from its Aquilon gold project in the Eeyou Istchee Baie-James region of Québec. Results from six drill holes that were continuously sampled along their entire core length further define a gold-bearing halo that was discovered in 2025. The halo extends laterally for more than 700 metres from south to north and over a width of 300 metres dipping eastward, according to the geological and structural interpretation of the area.

"These results remind me of the very first drilling results we obtained in 2012 on our Cheechoo project," said Dominique Doucet, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sirios. "Among others, the first drill hole at Cheechoo returned 0.21 g/t Au over 191.4 metres, from surface to the end of the hole. This only highlights the strong potential of Aquilon."

The recent assay results confirm the continuity of the gold-bearing halo and define significant thicknesses reaching up to 298.2 metres along the drill hole (apparent thickness). The anomalous gold corridor extends to a vertical depth of 373 metres in drill hole AQ25-119. It remains open in all directions, including at depth, indicating strong potential for further extension. In addition, other anomalous gold intervals, which cannot be correlated with the main corridor and are located to its north, were identified through the sampling program. These intervals may correspond to one or more additional gold-bearing zones.

Updated key drill Intercepts incorporating results from the additional sampling program

Zone Diamond Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) GOLD HALO AQ25-118 3.1 301.3 298.2 0.26 Including* 237 241 4 1.12 Including* 206.4 210.4 4 1.08 Including 123 145.9 22.9 0.57 Including 42.6 68.5 25.9 0.43 AQ25-119 355 501 146 0.27 Including* 482.2 487 4.8 2.55 Including* 492.3 499 3.7 0.95 AQ25-117 3.4 227.9 224.5 0.18 Including 174.8 176 1.2 1.93 Including 162.2 166.7 4.5 0.84 AQ25-115 289 378.9 89.9 0.18 Including 307 319 12 0.29 AQ25-120 5.2 98.8 93.6 0.19 Including 16 53.1 37.1 0.26 AQ25-113 4 101.2 97.2 0.15 Zone Diamond Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) OUTSIDE GOLD HALO AQ25-115 86 144.5 58.5 0.38 Including 113.5 130.5 17 0.84

404.7 405.7 1 3.38 1295-02-18 ** 119 165 46 0.22 AQ20-109 ** 55 110.6 55.6 0.18 Including 108 109.1 1.1 1.23

Note: *Already published on 12/04/2025

** Historical drill holes included in the additional sampling program

*** Reported thicknesses are along the drill hole

Thirteen drill holes totaling 5,420 metres were completed in 2025 (see press release dated December 4, 2025). This led to the discovery of a new mineralization setting on Aquilon, characterized by several high-grade gold intervals surrounded by a lower-grade halo. The mineralization occurs continuously within a large rock volume in a sparsely explored area located west of the historical gold showings.

The 2025 drilling program was funded by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada (Sumitomo), with Sirios acting as operator. By completing this program, Sumitomo fulfilled the Phase 1 requirements of the option agreement and earned a 51% interest in the project, having invested more than C$4.8 million in Aquilon. Going forward, all exploration programs on the Aquilon project will now be jointly funded by Sumitomo and Sirios in proportion to their respective ownership interests, according to the joint venture agreement.

Figure 1: Location of 2025 drilling program at Aquilon Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2313/283296_3329f23e4435bbd5_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Final results from 2025 exploration program at Aquilon Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2313/283296_3329f23e4435bbd5_003full.jpg

Figure 3: New interpreted gold anomalous area (vertical section) at Aquilon Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2313/283296_3329f23e4435bbd5_004full.jpg

Parameters of the 2025 drilling program

Diamond Drill

Hole UTM NAD 83 (Zone 18) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) Easting (mE) Northing (mN) Elevation (m) AQ25-112 659742.2 5993416.0 441.1 300 -51 564 AQ25-113 660122.0 5994037.7 442.7 330 -51 501 AQ25-114 659901.7 5993584.0 442.5 320 -48 480 AQ25-115 660461.3 5993999.5 438.9 290 -48 467 AQ25-116 660814.2 5994192.5 439.7 140 -48 549 AQ25-117 660200.9 5993624.2 441.5 270 -48 480 AQ25-118 660273.8 5993456.6 440.9 230 -48 396.2 AQ25-119 660637.5 5993947.0 439.9 230 -48 501 AQ25-120 660038.2 5993260.9 441.0 230 -50 480 AQ25-121 661223.5 5994475.4 436.2 200 -60 201 AQ25-122 660463.8 5992843.2 444.2 220 -50 249 AQ25-123 660629.4 5993000.1 449.3 220 -48 252 AQ25-124 660975.2 5993326.2 445.9 290 -50 300 Total



5,420.20

About the Aquilon Project

The Aquilon gold project consists of 140 mineral claims covering an area of 68 km². It is in Eeyou Istchee James Bay. Quebec, 10 km south of the Laforge-1 hydroelectric power station and is easily accessible by all-season roads. To date, 32 gold showings have been discovered on the project. Some drill intercepts from the Aquilon project are among the highest grades obtained in Quebec, including 12,906.5 g/t Au over 0.2 m (Lingo showing), 3,527.4 g/t Au over 0.4 m (Moman showing) and 133.67 g/t Au over 0.8 m (Fleur-de-Lys showing) (ref. press releases of 26/06/2008 and 19/01/2011). Additional information is available on the recently updated Aquilon webpage at sirios.com/en/aquilon.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources is a Canada-based mining exploration company focused on the development of the Cheechoo gold deposit and on the exploration of its portfolio of high-potential gold projects in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Qualified person, quality assurance, and quality control

Dominique Doucet, P.Eng., CEO of Sirios and Roger Moar, P.Geo., qualified persons under National Instrument 43-101, have reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Moar was acting, since 2004, as Qualified Person on Aquilon on behalf of a previous partner and is full time senior geologist at Sirios since 2017.

All NQ caliber drill cores from the Aquilon project were logged and sampled by Sirios personnel. The cores were split in half, with one half sent to a certified commercial laboratory for analysis and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was implemented, incorporating blanks and certified reference standards into the sample sequence. Gold assays were performed by ALS Global Val-d'Or laboratory, Qc, Canada using fire assay with an atomic absorption finish on a 50 g subsample.

