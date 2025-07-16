Highlights

Sixteen drill holes totaling over 3150 meters of NQ diamond drilling have been completed on the Bald Hill Main Zone - Drill Hole BH-25-05 Had Massive Antimony Bearing Stibnite Identified Over 20 Meters. Massive antimony bearing stibnite has been identified in 70% of drill holes in the program. The number of drill holes into the Main Zone at Bald Hill now totals over 40. Over 1500 samples have been submitted to Actlabs in Fredericton for assay for antimony, gold and other metals. Prospecting has identified Antimony bearing Stibnite mineralization on surface over a distance of 400 meters Mineralization remains open along strike and to depth.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") reports that the first Phase drilling program has been completed at the Bald Hill Antimony Project in New Brunswick for a total of 16 drill holes totalling over 3150 meters.

The following photos show examples of the massive antimony bearing stibnite mineralization encountered in Drill Hole BH25-05 Note that the darker sections contain massive, breccia filling and stringers of antimony bearing stibnite.

Photo 1: Mineralized Section in Drill Hole BH-25-05. Note stibnite is identified over 20 meters in this hole.

The location of the drill holes and surface occurrences are shown on Figure 1 below:

Figure 1: Drillhole Locations on the Bald Hill Antimony Main Zone. Note the location of drill holes and surface exposures along the trend of the mineralized zone indicated by triangles.

The mineralization encountered is described as consisting of massive antimony stibnite, stibnite veins and stibnite bearing breccia. The breccia contains fragments of the enclosing rocks - metasediments and metavolcanics.

On surface the vein/breccia system strikes NNW and dips vertically to steeply to the southwest. The rock units in the area strike to the northeast with the situation that the Stibnite-bearing structures cut across the surrounding units at a very oblique angle. Mineralization is surrounded by alteration consisting of sericite, quartz and carbonate.

Prospecting Highlights

The prospecting efforts of our staff have identified zones of massive antimony bearing stibnite mineralization on the surface which extend the potential for at least 200 meters to the southeast from the present drill locations. Identification of the surface exposures together with the model created for the mineralization (see Press Release Dated May 5, 2025) was essential in focusing the drill program.

Jim Atkinson, P. Geo., CEO of Antimony Resources Corp stated: "I am very pleased with the diamond drilling to date. The identification of antimony bearing stibnite in a majority of the holes indicates that the Bald Hill Main Zone is a high-grade antimony deposit. We are anxiously awaiting the next batch of assay which should be released from the laboratory soon. As the drilling progressed batches of samples were submitted to the laboratory on a regular basis, which should mean a continuous flow of results over the next couple of months."

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Highlights from Past exploration

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick

Past work including drilling has outlined an antimony deposit over 500 m. long

Widths average over 3 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

Historical NI-43-101 Technical Report: Potential quantity and grade of the drilled area, which is the target of our exploration, is in the 725,000 to 1,000,000 tonne range grading 4.11% to 5.32% Sb (~30,000 to 40,000 tonnes contained antimony) 1

Potential to expand based on additional known targets

The property is located approximately equal distance from Sussex, Fredericton and St John in southern New Brunswick. Access is very good with provincial and regional highways crossing and adjacent to the property. Drilling can be completed year-round. There is over 5400 meters of drill core from past exploration available for examination in the Sussex office of the New Brunswick Geological Survey. A total of 25 drillholes totaling over 5400 m have been completed on the property.

The deposit consists of at least three antimony-bearing breccias and hydrothermal veins zones trending northwesterly. Mineralization has been defined over a 700-meter strike length to a vertical depth of 300 meters and is open in all directions and to depth. High Grade antimony has been encountered in previous drilling including the discovery Hole DDH08-03 which intersected 4.51m at a grade of 11.7% Antimony (Sb) including 2.29m grading 20.9% Sb.

A possible extension of the Main Zone was discovered in 2014. Trenching approximately 450 meters south of Main Zone returned values of 2.90% Sb over 8.18m, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75m and 8.47% over 1.53m. Drilling in this area confirmed the presence of antimony bearing stibnite mineralization similar to the Main Zone which has not been sufficiently explored.

An historical NI 43-101 technical report, prepared by CRA in 20101, identified the potential for between 705,000 and 1,000,000 metric tonnes at an average grade between 4% and 5% antimony (Sb)(1). - Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P.Geo., who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

The Company also announces that it will issue 5 million stock options exercisable at $0.15 to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Company.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

1 NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA prepared by: Conestoga-Rovers & Associates MAY 2010 REF. NO. 070813 (1)

