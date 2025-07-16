Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A1H735 | ISIN: CA3799005093 | Ticker-Symbol: G1MN
Frankfurt
16.07.25 | 15:47
0,810 Euro
-0,49 % -0,004
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7980,82419:43
0,7980,82019:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2025 17:54 Uhr
125 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Antimony Resources Completes 16 Holes on the Bald Hill Antimony/Gold Property Under Option from Globex Mining

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY-CSE, K8J0-FSE) have completed their Phase 1, 16-hole drill program on the Bald Hill property in New Brunswick under option from Globex (see Globex press release dated January 22, 2025 for option terms).

The drill program totaled 3,150 metres of large diameter NQ core. As reported by Antimony Resources seventy percent (70%) of the holes intersected massive stibnite or stibnite bearing breccia over up to 20 metres. The mineralized zone has now been followed for at least 400 metres of strike length and remains open both along strike and down dip. Over 1500 samples have been submitted for assay with results pending.

Location of the drill holes and surface occurrences - Antimony Resources

Location of the drill holes and surface occurrences - Antimony Resources

Antimony Resources previously reported initial drill result assays of up to 28.8% Sb as reported by Globex in a press release dated July 2, 2025, which may be accessed by clicking here.

Shareholders may access the current Antimony Resources press release by clicking here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour.Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 - 2(b)
CUSIP Number 379900 50 9
LEI 529900XYUKGG3LF9PY95
For further information, contact:
Jack Stoch, P.Geo., Acc.Dir.
President & CEO
Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.
86, 14th Street
Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec Canada J9X 2J1
Tel.: 819.797.5242
Fax: 819.797.1470
info@globexmining.com
www.globexmining.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. ("Globex"). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the "Annual Information Form" filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4b8c4ad-2943-48d3-901d-26e0eab711e9


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
