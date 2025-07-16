Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Antimony Resources Completes 16 Holes on the Bald Hill Antimony/Gold Property Under Option from Globex Mining

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to report that Antimony Resources Corp. (ATMY-CSE, K8J0-FSE) have completed their Phase 1, 16-hole drill program on the Bald Hill property in New Brunswick under option from Globex (see Globex press release dated January 22, 2025 for option terms).

The drill program totaled 3,150 metres of large diameter NQ core. As reported by Antimony Resources seventy percent (70%) of the holes intersected massive stibnite or stibnite bearing breccia over up to 20 metres. The mineralized zone has now been followed for at least 400 metres of strike length and remains open both along strike and down dip. Over 1500 samples have been submitted for assay with results pending.

Location of the drill holes and surface occurrences - Antimony Resources





Antimony Resources previously reported initial drill result assays of up to 28.8% Sb as reported by Globex in a press release dated July 2, 2025, which may be accessed by clicking here.

Shareholders may access the current Antimony Resources press release by clicking here.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

