

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $715 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $575 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $4.042 billion from $3.572 billion last year.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $715 Mln. vs. $575 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $4.042 Bln vs. $3.572 Bln last year.



