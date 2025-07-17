BD MULTIMEDIA: TRACTIAL - Payment Revenue For H1 2025 Already Exceeds Full-Year 2024 Total



+334% GROWTH COMPARED TO THE 2024 SEMESTRIAL AVERAGE

TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia), the first regulated financial institution (EU Payment Institution) listed on Euronext to position itself as a BTC Treasury Company, announces its payment revenue figures for the first half of 2025.

This release provides the first quantitative indicators of momentum driven by its Payment.net platform and its FaaS (Fintech-as-a-Service) offering.



SUSTAINED GROWTH MOMENTUM

For the first half of 2025, consolidated revenue from the company's payment activities (Payment.net + FaaS) reached €1,875,901, compared to €863,880 for the entire year 2024.

This represents a +117% increase in just six months,

and +334% growth when compared to the average half-year revenue in 2024.



A ROBUST INFRASTRUCTURE POWERED BY STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS

Growth is driven by two complementary offers:

Payment acquisition via Payment.net: a proprietary technical platform that generates real-time commissions on processed transaction flows.

FaaS (Fintech as a Service): a tailored payment infrastructure solution for fintech partners, designed for long-term integration within their own platforms.

TRACTIAL's ability to deliver robust, secure, and customizable technical solutions enables it to capitalize on the compounded growth of its partners , while establishing strong and lasting strategic relationships.



ABOUT BD MULTIMEDIA / TRACTIAL:



TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALBDM).

A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.

In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.

Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.



GROUP COMPANIES: The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors. The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project. Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France. The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project. BD Multimédia is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALBDM).

