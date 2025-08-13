BD MULTIMEDIA: TRACTIAL Shares Will Now Be Listed Under The Ticker ALTRA On Euronext Growth

TRACTIAL (formerly BD MULTIMEDIA), listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305), announces the change of its stock ticker.

As of August 15, 20251, the company's shares will trade under the new ticker ALTRA, in alignment with its new corporate name: TRACTIAL.

Previous corporate name: BD MULTIMEDIA New corporate name: TRACTIAL Previous ticker: ALBDM New ticker: ALTRA ISIN: FR0000035305 ISIN unchanged

This change has no impact on shareholders' rights or the company's financial commitments.





More than a formal update, this transition reflects the strategic transformation the Group has undertaken in recent years, built on two core pillars:

The scaling of its fintech services through the Payment.net platform (FaaS - Fintech-as-a-Service)

through the Payment.net platform (FaaS - Fintech-as-a-Service) The gradual accumulation of Bitcoin as a treasury asset, rooted in a vision of technological and financial sovereignty

"TRACTIAL is more than a new name, it embodies a vision and the continuity of everything we've built so far," says Daniel DORRA, Chairman of the board

ABOUT TRACTIAL :

TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).

A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.

In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.

Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.



GROUP COMPANIES : The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors. The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project. Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France. The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project. TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALTRA).

