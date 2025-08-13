Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 932700 | ISIN: FR0000035305 | Ticker-Symbol: 6VD
Frankfurt
13.08.25 | 08:02
4,580 Euro
-9,13 % -0,460
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BD MULTI MEDIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BD MULTI MEDIA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,6504,74014:17
Actusnews Wire
13.08.2025 08:23 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

BD MULTIMEDIA: TRACTIAL Shares Will Now Be Listed Under The Ticker ALTRA On Euronext Growth

TRACTIAL (formerly BD MULTIMEDIA), listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305), announces the change of its stock ticker.

As of August 15, 20251, the company's shares will trade under the new ticker ALTRA, in alignment with its new corporate name: TRACTIAL.

Previous corporate name: BD MULTIMEDIANew corporate name: TRACTIAL
Previous ticker: ALBDMNew ticker: ALTRA
ISIN: FR0000035305ISIN unchanged

This change has no impact on shareholders' rights or the company's financial commitments.



More than a formal update, this transition reflects the strategic transformation the Group has undertaken in recent years, built on two core pillars:

  • The scaling of its fintech services through the Payment.net platform (FaaS - Fintech-as-a-Service)
  • The gradual accumulation of Bitcoin as a treasury asset, rooted in a vision of technological and financial sovereignty

"TRACTIAL is more than a new name, it embodies a vision and the continuity of everything we've built so far," says Daniel DORRA, Chairman of the board

1 Estimated date, subject to Euronext system update


ABOUT TRACTIAL :
TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).
A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.
In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.
Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.

GROUP COMPANIES :
  • The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF.
  • The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services.
  • Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors.
  • The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project.
  • Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs.
  • The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France.
  • The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project.
TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALTRA).
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymecY5eXlmednXKdZciXampja2pmxWidZWfImZZsapiabG+Ul5eSZsmZZnJkm2Zp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-93613-tractial-2025-08-13-ven-tractial-ticker-altra-euronext-growth.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2025 Actusnews Wire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.