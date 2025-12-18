TRACTIAL: Crypto Payments: Lyzi Joins Tractial's Infrastructure

TRACTIAL, a licensed payment institution and publicly listed company on Euronext Growth Paris (ALTRA), announces that Lyzi has officially been approved as an agent, following validation by the French regulator ACPR.

Already an operational partner, Lyzi has been deploying a compliant and scalable crypto payment infrastructure using TRACTIAL's Fintech-as-a-Service and payment solutions during an initial technical and regulatory integration phase.

The agent status marks a new milestone: it enables full integration of the offering and paves the way for accelerated commercial deployment.



A SOLUTION ALREADY AVAILABLE TO THOUSANDS OF POINTS OF SALE

Thanks to its integration with compatible payment terminals, Lyzi's offering is already accessible in several thousand retail locations.

By directly interfacing with traditional payment systems, Lyzi connects the Web3 ecosystem to existing checkout infrastructures (POS, PSPs, payment networks) via its proprietary connector.

Merchants can now accept "cryptocurrencies" (Crypto-assets) as an alternative payment method without changing their tools or checkout processes. Customers pay in crypto, while merchants receive euros directly.

Brands such as Printemps, S.T. Dupont, Médecins du Monde, Porsche Center Montpellier, and Lamborghini Bordeaux are among the first to adopt this solution.

Behind each payment processed via the Lyzi app, TRACTIAL provides the regulated payment account required for the transaction. Every onboarded merchant thus becomes a TRACTIAL client, strengthening the company's distribution network and positioning within the sector.



A NEW STEP IN TRACTIAL'S WEB3 STRATEGY

Lyzi's appointment as an agent marks another step forward in TRACTIAL's strategy to bridge traditional finance and the blockchain economy through practical, regulated, and easy-to-deploy use cases.

Additional partnerships are currently being explored to accelerate this momentum.

The future of payments lies in interoperability and TRACTIAL is building its foundation.



ABOUT TRACTIAL :



TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALTRA).

A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.

In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.

Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.



GROUP COMPANIES : The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors. The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project. Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France. The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project. TRACTIAL is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALTRA).

