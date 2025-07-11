BD MULTIMEDIA: TRACTIAL x STARTMINING: A Powerfull Alliance in Payments For BITCOIN Mining

STARTMINING TAPS TRACTIAL TO STRUCTURE ITS PAYMENT STRATEGY
TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) will support StartMining in deploying its payment strategy through its platform, Payment.net, and its Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offering.
StartMining, a recognized operator in Bitcoin mining hardware hosting, manages over 200 PH/s on behalf of its clients and has mined more than $21.5 million worth of BTC since inception.
With operations in four countries, the company runs industrial-scale mining farms up to 20?MW, powered entirely by renewable energy.
A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN TRACTIAL AND STARTMINING
This partnership highlights TRACTIAL's ability to deploy its solutions with top-tier technical players operating in demanding environments.
Built as a modular FaaS foundation, the Payment.net platform enables StartMining to industrialize its financial flows while staying focused on its core business.
"Our mission is to simplify access to robust, regulated, and adaptable payment components. Supporting StartMining in its international growth proves our platform is ready for any use case, even the most technical,"
said Daniel Dorra, Chairman of the board.
In parallel, strategic discussions are ongoing between the two companies around Bitcoin, particularly regarding accumulation strategies (BTC Treasury), which are now central to TRACTIAL's growth roadmap.
ABOUT BD MULTIMEDIA :
BD Multimedia is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0000035305 - ALBDM).
The first player to simultaneously hold ACPR approval as a payment institution and PSAN status for crypto-assets, it offers innovative Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) solutions and is committed to making its cash an engine for growth via a progressive allocation to Bitcoin.
