BD MULTIMEDIA: TRACTIAL x STARTMINING: A Powerfull Alliance in Payments For BITCOIN Mining



STARTMINING TAPS TRACTIAL TO STRUCTURE ITS PAYMENT STRATEGY

TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) will support StartMining in deploying its payment strategy through its platform, Payment.net, and its Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offering.

StartMining, a recognized operator in Bitcoin mining hardware hosting, manages over 200 PH/s on behalf of its clients and has mined more than $21.5 million worth of BTC since inception.

With operations in four countries, the company runs industrial-scale mining farms up to 20?MW, powered entirely by renewable energy.



A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN TRACTIAL AND STARTMINING

This partnership highlights TRACTIAL's ability to deploy its solutions with top-tier technical players operating in demanding environments.

Built as a modular FaaS foundation, the Payment.net platform enables StartMining to industrialize its financial flows while staying focused on its core business.



"Our mission is to simplify access to robust, regulated, and adaptable payment components. Supporting StartMining in its international growth proves our platform is ready for any use case, even the most technical,"

said Daniel Dorra, Chairman of the board.



In parallel, strategic discussions are ongoing between the two companies around Bitcoin, particularly regarding accumulation strategies (BTC Treasury), which are now central to TRACTIAL's growth roadmap.



ABOUT BD MULTIMEDIA :



BD Multimedia is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR0000035305 - ALBDM).

The first player to simultaneously hold ACPR approval as a payment institution and PSAN status for crypto-assets, it offers innovative Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) solutions and is committed to making its cash an engine for growth via a progressive allocation to Bitcoin.



GROUP COMPANIES : The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors. The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project. Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France. The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project. BD Multimédia is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALBDM).

