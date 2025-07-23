BD MULTIMEDIA: TRACTIAL Enters Global Top 100 Bitcoin Treasuries With New 9.77 BTC Acquisition

TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia), a fintech company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALBDM), and the first regulated financial institution in Europe to adopt a structured Bitcoin accumulation strategy, today announces the acquisition of 9.77 BTC as part of its ongoing "BTC Treasury Company" roadmap.
CONSOLIDATED HOLDINGS AFTER ACQUISITION
As of today, TRACTIAL holds 25.03 BTC in consolidated treasury, following a recent purchase of 9.77 BTC.
This level of holding places TRACTIAL in the global Top 100 of publicly traded companies holding Bitcoin.
- Total Bitcoin Holdings: 25.03 BTC
- Aggregate Average Purchase Price: €88,724 per Bitcoin (approx. $104,286 USD)
ENTERING THE GLOBAL TOP 1001
With more than 25 BTC held in its consolidated treasury, TRACTIAL officially joins the Top 100 public companies worldwide holding Bitcoin, according to publicly available data from BitcoinTreasuries.net.
This milestone validates TRACTIAL's execution and confirms the momentum of its BTC strategy, which combines direct treasury allocation and targeted fundraising from strategic investors.
Daniel DORRA, Chairman of the Board of TRACTIAL, comments:
"Our vision is clear: build a disciplined, transparent, and long-term Bitcoin strategy. Entering the Top 100 is just the beginning. We aim to become a key European player in this emerging asset class."
1 The ranking referenced in this announcement is based on data from the trusted source https://bitcointreasuries.net/, limited to publicly traded Bitcoin Treasury Companies. It excludes privately held entities, government-related organizations, ETFs, and exchange or decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.
ABOUT BD MULTIMEDIA / TRACTIAL :
TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALBDM).
A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.
In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.
Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.
GROUP COMPANIES :
