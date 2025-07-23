BD MULTIMEDIA: TRACTIAL Enters Global Top 100 Bitcoin Treasuries With New 9.77 BTC Acquisition

TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia), a fintech company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ALBDM), and the first regulated financial institution in Europe to adopt a structured Bitcoin accumulation strategy, today announces the acquisition of 9.77 BTC as part of its ongoing "BTC Treasury Company" roadmap.



CONSOLIDATED HOLDINGS AFTER ACQUISITION

As of today, TRACTIAL holds 25.03 BTC in consolidated treasury, following a recent purchase of 9.77 BTC.

This level of holding places TRACTIAL in the global Top 100 of publicly traded companies holding Bitcoin.

Total Bitcoin Holdings: 25.03 BTC

Aggregate Average Purchase Price: €88,724 per Bitcoin (approx. $104,286 USD)



ENTERING THE GLOBAL TOP 1001

With more than 25 BTC held in its consolidated treasury, TRACTIAL officially joins the Top 100 public companies worldwide holding Bitcoin, according to publicly available data from BitcoinTreasuries.net.

This milestone validates TRACTIAL's execution and confirms the momentum of its BTC strategy, which combines direct treasury allocation and targeted fundraising from strategic investors.



Daniel DORRA, Chairman of the Board of TRACTIAL, comments:

"Our vision is clear: build a disciplined, transparent, and long-term Bitcoin strategy. Entering the Top 100 is just the beginning. We aim to become a key European player in this emerging asset class."

________

1 The ranking referenced in this announcement is based on data from the trusted source https://bitcointreasuries.net/ , limited to publicly traded Bitcoin Treasury Companies. It excludes privately held entities, government-related organizations, ETFs, and exchange or decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms.



ABOUT BD MULTIMEDIA / TRACTIAL :



TRACTIAL (formerly BD Multimedia) is a French company listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0000035305 - Ticker: ALBDM).

A regulated EU Payment Institution and one of the first financial entity in France to obtain PSAN (Digital Asset Service Provider) registration, TRACTIAL combines deep fintech infrastructure expertise with a long-term vision in digital assets.

In 2025, it became the first regulated financial institution in Europe to fully embrace the BTC Treasury Company model - allocating part of its treasury to Bitcoin in a structured, transparent, and strategic way.

Beyond its proprietary platform Payment.net and Fintech-as-a-Service (FaaS) offer, TRACTIAL sees its treasury as a core engine for growth and value creation over time.



GROUP COMPANIES : The parent company obtained Payment Establishment approval from the French regulator (ACPR) in 2015. Since 2023, the company has also been authorized to manage crypto-assets on behalf of third parties (wallet management, crypto exchange, etc.) thanks to its PSAN (digital asset service provider) status obtained from the AMF. The BD MULTIMEDIA HK LTD subsidiary publishes software solutions dedicated to payment services. Our subsidiary METACOLLECTOR is a platform for integrating old public domain art into the world of NFTs. These NFTs can then be viewed in the metaverse and exchanged between collectors. The UNIQUIRE subsidiary is responsible for the Group's Curated Fine Art NFTs platform project. Subsidiary OLYMPUS GAME is developing a "Play to Earn" game with a blockchain-based economy centered on the $OLYMP token and in-game NFTs. The PAYCOM subsidiary publishes ToneoFirst prepaid Mastercard cards, which are distributed to tobacconists throughout France. The CAPLA subsidiary is in charge of the fractional real estate project. BD Multimédia is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0000035305 / ALBDM).

------------------------

