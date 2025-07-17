Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2025) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) ("Midnight Sun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of phase one of the 56 line-kilometre dipole-dipole induced polarization survey ("IP Survey") on its Dumbwa Target at the Company's Solwezi Project in Zambia. This first phase of the IP survey covered a total of 11.5 kilometres of strike length at 500 metre to 250 metre east-west oriented line spacings, over the southern portion of the north-south trending Dumbwa geochemical copper anomaly.

The IP Results correlate with previous drill-identified mineralization, within the geochemical anomaly. For the first time, this provides Midnight Sun's technical team with a detailed visual interpretation of the mineralized horizons which comprise the Dumbwa Target. The results of this phase of the IP Survey will drive placement of drill locations for the upcoming Dumbwa Drill Program.

Midnight Sun's COO, Kevin Bonel, states: "In alignment with our methodical and phased strategy for advancing targets, we have now successfully completed the initial phase of the IP survey at our flagship Dumbwa Target. The results have exceeded expectations, with the survey achieving its intended objectives, both enhancing our geological understanding of the target area, and enabling the development of a more refined, precise, and systematic approach to drill targeting. The insights gained represent tremendous value to this emerging story and a significant step forward in the progression of Dumbwa. We are now well positioned to advance to the drilling stage, where we aim to validate our interpretations and further unlock the potential of this highly prospective copper target."

IP Results Explained:

The initial phase of the dipole-dipole IP survey, covering the southern 11.5 kilometres of strike extent, has illustrated the structural architecture of the Dumbwa Target which is pivotal in understanding the geometry of the target. The resulting interpretation of the IP results have revealed a horizon that varies from quite flat lying and gently sloping, while other areas show convincing evidence for folding from open folds to very tight upright folds.

A strong correlation exists between mineralized intervals intercepted in previous drilling at Dumbwa and the interpreted target horizon derived from the IP survey. Additionally, a positive correlation has been identified between the target horizon and the overlying soil anomaly. The IP survey also identified several major cross-cutting structures that help explain the offset between historical soil geochemistry and previously drilled mineralization.

Dumbwa Drill Plans:

With an understanding of the geometry of the target horizon at Dumbwa, Midnight Sun has commenced planning an initial diamond drill program along the southern 11.5-kilometer strike length of the Dumbwa Target. The drill program is scheduled to commence in approximately two weeks' time.

Qualified Person: Darin Labrenz, P.Geo., a consulting geologist for the Company and Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical data and contents of this release.

*Graphics provided below:

Figure 1 Description: Dumbwa Exploration Licence showing location of recently completed IP survey over top of historical copper in soils geochemical trend.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2553/259085_056b4acf54e4da68_001full.jpg

Figure 2 Description: Oblique view of cross sectional IP Chargeability results. Note: warm colours denote chargeability highs and are interpreted as the mineralized target horizon. Chargeability identifies how well the ground reacts when a current is applied through it. Areas with high chargeability are exploration targets and these areas also coincide with mineralized intercepts observed in historic drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2553/259085_056b4acf54e4da68_002full.jpg

Figure 3 Description: Oblique view of cross sectional IP Resistivity results. Note: cool colours denote resistivity highs which are the typical exploration target for disseminated sulphides in crystalline basement rocks as seen in Dumbwa. These Resistivity highs have also been correlated to disseminated copper mineralization by the historic drill intercepts.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2553/259085_056b4acf54e4da68_003full.jpg

Figure 4 Description: IP Chargeability depth slices created by combining all geophysical line data and viewing at a specific depth level shown in metres above sea level. Depth slices of 1,025m, 1,100m, 1,150m, 1,200m, 1,250m, and 1,300m are shown with superimposed copper in soils contours.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2553/259085_056b4acf54e4da68_004full.jpg

Figure 5 Description: IP Resistivity depth slices created by combining all geophysical line data and viewing at a specific depth level shown in metres above sea level. Depth slices of 1,025m, 1,100m, 1,150m, 1,200m, 1,250m, and 1,300m are shown with superimposed copper in soils.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2553/259085_056b4acf54e4da68_005full.jpg

Video 1: Graphics animation

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun's goal is to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.,

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

