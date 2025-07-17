Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A1H5MB | ISIN: CA6665111002 | Ticker-Symbol: 1NR
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2025 16:22 Uhr
Northland Power Inc.: Northland Power Announces Its Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release Date and Provides Investor Call and Webcast Details

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northland Power Inc. ("Northland") (TSX: NPI) announces it will release its 2025 second quarter operating and financial results after markets close on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Northland's management will hold an investor conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Thursday, August 14, 2025, followed by a question-and-answer period with analysts.

Conference call details:

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Start Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Participants wishing to join the call and ask questions must register using the following URL below:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI805698dc186042dd8f3e0da8f6fdc775 (https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI805698dc186042dd8f3e0da8f6fdc775)

For all other attendees, the call will be broadcast live on the internet, in listen-only mode and can be accessed using the following link:

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ov6wv9ka (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ov6wv9ka)

For those unable to attend the live call, an audio recording will be available on Northland's website at northlandpower.com (http://www.northlandpower.com) on Friday, August 15, 2025.

ABOUT NORTHLAND POWER

Northland Power is a Canadian-owned global power producer dedicated to accelerating the global energy transition. Founded in 1987, with almost four decades of experience, Northland has a long history of developing, owning and operating a diversified mix of energy infrastructure assets including offshore and onshore wind, solar, battery energy storage, and natural gas. Northland also supplies energy through a regulated utility.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with global offices in seven countries, Northland owns or has an economic interest in 3.5 GW of gross operating generating capacity, 2.2 GW under construction and a significant inventory of early to mid-stage development opportunities encompassing approximately 10 GW of potential capacity.

Publicly traded since 1997, Northland's Common Shares, Series 1 and Series 2 Preferred Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols NPI, NPI.PR.A and NPI.PR.B, respectively.

For further information, please contact:

Adam Beaumont, SVP Capital Markets

647-288-1019

investorrelations@northlandpower.com (mailto:investorrelations@northlandpower.com)


