Nanterre, 17 July 2025

VINCI has reached an agreement to acquire

the German group R+S

Strengthening VINCI Energies' offering in building solutions

Network of 16 locations in Germany

Annual revenue of €191 million revenues in 2024 for 1,200 employees

VINCI Energies has signed an agreement to acquire the R+S Group, based in Fulda (land of Hesse) in Germany, subject to approval by the German competition authorities.

Its expertise covers electrical installation, automation, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning in the building sector.

Employing 1,200 people, the R+S Group generated revenue of €191 million in 2024.

The Group will be integrated into VINCI Energies Building Solutions' network of 150 companies in Germany, thereby increasing its range of electrical and multi-technical solutions for buildings and expanding the solutions offered to its customers.

In Germany, VINCI Energies operates in its four business lines - Infrastructure, Industry, Building Solutions and ICT*- and employs 16,600 people in 385 sites.

In 2024, the VINCI Group generated a total revenue of almost €5.6 billion in Germany - its second-largest international market - including €4.1 billion in energy solutions (VINCI Energies €3.4 billion and Cobra IS €0.7 billion) and €1.4 billion for VINCI Construction. VINCI Concessions is also present in Germany through five public-private partnerships for the management of highway infrastructure, as well as in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

*(Information and Communication Technology)

