Technip Energies and Shell Catalysts & Technologies have signed a global alliance agreement for carbon capture delivery

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) and Shell Catalysts & Technologies have signed their global alliance agreement to work exclusively together to deliver a post-combustion amine-based carbon capture solution using Shell's CANSOLV1 CO 2 Capture System.

The alliance combines Shell Catalysts & Technologies leading technology expertise with Technip Energies' integration and project delivery excellence. The parties have agreed to work exclusively together to jointly offer an enhanced, complementary solution in post-combustion carbon capture space, aiming to deliver maximum value to customers.

Together, Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Technip Energies believe that this is the best model to make carbon capture more investable, scalable and accessible for industrial sectors - helping customers to decarbonise. From project inception through to operational support, the alliance integrates expertise and delivers committed collaboration, work closely with clients to ensure seamless execution and continuous performance optimisation.

Robin Mooldijk, President Projects & Technology, Shell said: "This agreement marks a significant milestone in a relationship built on shared ambition and delivery. Through our strengthened alliance with Technip Energies, we're helping customers advance their decarbonisation plans, backed by deep expertise and more than a decade of working side by side."

Arnaud Pieton, Chief Executive Officer, Technip Energies said: "By forming a global alliance with Shell Catalysts & Technologies in the field of carbon capture, we combine cutting-edge technology, smart engineering and excellence in project execution. This global alliance is the result of more than 10 years of collaboration and continuous innovation. Our ambition is to deliver a world designed to last by enabling hard-to-abate industries to decarbonize with greater certainty and affordably. Canopy by T.EN powered by Shell CANSOLV® carbon capture solution pragmatically delivers on this ambition"

The Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Technip Energies alliance builds on a strong foundation of proven performance, with two operating CANSOLV facilities, and four CANSOLV-based projects reaching a final investment decision within the last 24 months. This includes Net Zero Teesside Power, a pioneering project set to be the world's first gas-fired power station with carbon capture and storage.?During this time, both companies have continually refined their offer through innovation, standardisation and operational insight to meet dynamic market needs.

1 *CANSOLV is a Shell trademark.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 17,000+ employees across 34 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €6.9 billion in 2024 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

About Shell Catalysts & Technologies

Shell Catalysts & Technologies exists to provide Shell and non-Shell businesses with the tools, technologies and insights that are needed to navigate the energy transition.

We are pushing boundaries in the energy transition space. For decades, we have been developing game-changing technological innovations to solve seemingly insurmountable challenges. Now we have, or are developing, a wide range of differentiated solutions that offer attractive decarbonisation opportunities, including biofuels, carbon capture and decarbonised (blue) hydrogen technologies.

What sets us apart is the knowledge we have gained from Shell's corporate heritage as an operator of refineries and petrochemical plants around the world. It also gives us a unique perspective on how refiners can remain competitive.

Our world-class catalyst and research and development expertise has enabled us to establish an enviable track record for developing leading-edge zeolites and catalysts, advanced solvents and pioneering processes, and provides a strong foundation for our future technology development.

For more information, visit www.shell.com/ct.

