WKN: A0NEVD | ISIN: SE0000683484
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 08:24
15,760 Euro
-2,72 % -0,440
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CELLAVISION AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CELLAVISION AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,28016,60011:52
18.07.2025 07:20 Uhr
CellaVision: Robust Result with Mixed Regional Performance

Organic sales growth:
Q2, 2025: 7.6% (9.9)

EBITDA margin:
Q2, 2025: 31% (32)

April 1 - June 30, 2025

  • Net sales increased by 1.9% (10.7) to SEK 191 m (188).
  • Sales increased organically by 7.6% (9.9), currency effect -5.8% (0.8).
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK 60 m (60).
  • EBITDA margin amounted to 31% (32).
  • Profit before tax amounted to SEK 48 m (48).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.58 (1.62).
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 58 m (40).

Significant events during the period
Magnus Blixt, CFO, has informed that he will leave his position as CFO of CellaVision. He will leave the company on July 18, 2025.

Contact

Helena Raihle
Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel: + 46 70 822 70 93
www.cellavision.com
helena.raihle@cellavision.com

About Us

CellaVision is a global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. These analyses play a vital role in swift and accurate disease diagnoses, particularly in cases of infections and serious cancer diseases. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's 12 local market support organizations covering more than 40 countries. In 2024, sales were SEK 723 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com

This information is information that CellaVision is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 07:20 CEST.

