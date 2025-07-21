Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21
21 July 2025
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2018.7348 pence per share:
Date of purchase:
18 July 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
14,855
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):
2015.0000
Highest price paid per share (GBp):
2020.0000
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):
2018.7348
Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,010,214. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,010,214. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
Aggregate number of shares purchased
London Stock Exchange
2018.7348
14,855
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:
Number of ordinary shares purchased
Transaction price
Time of transaction (UK Time)
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
39
2015.00
08:30:53
00076304893TRLO0
XLON
52
2015.00
08:30:53
00076304892TRLO0
XLON
100
2015.00
08:30:53
00076304891TRLO0
XLON
28
2015.00
08:45:56
00076305248TRLO0
XLON
7080
2017.50
09:52:29
00076307408TRLO0
XLON
259
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318768TRLO0
XLON
206
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318769TRLO0
XLON
256
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318770TRLO0
XLON
504
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318771TRLO0
XLON
180
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318772TRLO0
XLON
209
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318773TRLO0
XLON
207
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318774TRLO0
XLON
191
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318775TRLO0
XLON
443
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318776TRLO0
XLON
324
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318777TRLO0
XLON
191
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318778TRLO0
XLON
488
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318779TRLO0
XLON
174
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318780TRLO0
XLON
174
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318781TRLO0
XLON
196
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318782TRLO0
XLON
181
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318783TRLO0
XLON
189
2020.00
16:17:23
00076318784TRLO0
XLON
290
2020.00
16:17:28
00076318831TRLO0
XLON
2646
2020.00
16:17:28
00076318832TRLO0
XLON
248
2020.00
16:17:28
00076318833TRLO0
XLON
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916