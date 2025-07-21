Anzeige
Montag, 21.07.2025
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
21.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

21 July 2025

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 June 2025 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") for cancellation at an average price of 2018.7348 pence per share:

Date of purchase:

18 July 2025

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

14,855

Lowest price paid per share (GBp):

2015.0000

Highest price paid per share (GBp):

2020.0000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):

2018.7348

Subject to settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 58,010,214. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 58,010,214. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

Aggregate number of shares purchased

London Stock Exchange

2018.7348

14,855

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme:

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

39

2015.00

08:30:53

00076304893TRLO0

XLON

52

2015.00

08:30:53

00076304892TRLO0

XLON

100

2015.00

08:30:53

00076304891TRLO0

XLON

28

2015.00

08:45:56

00076305248TRLO0

XLON

7080

2017.50

09:52:29

00076307408TRLO0

XLON

259

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318768TRLO0

XLON

206

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318769TRLO0

XLON

256

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318770TRLO0

XLON

504

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318771TRLO0

XLON

180

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318772TRLO0

XLON

209

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318773TRLO0

XLON

207

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318774TRLO0

XLON

191

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318775TRLO0

XLON

443

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318776TRLO0

XLON

324

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318777TRLO0

XLON

191

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318778TRLO0

XLON

488

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318779TRLO0

XLON

174

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318780TRLO0

XLON

174

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318781TRLO0

XLON

196

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318782TRLO0

XLON

181

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318783TRLO0

XLON

189

2020.00

16:17:23

00076318784TRLO0

XLON

290

2020.00

16:17:28

00076318831TRLO0

XLON

2646

2020.00

16:17:28

00076318832TRLO0

XLON

248

2020.00

16:17:28

00076318833TRLO0

XLON

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916


