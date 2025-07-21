

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) reported certain preliminary and unaudited financial information for the First Half of 2025. Adjusted operating income is projected to be 0.5 billion euros. Net loss is estimated at 2.3 billion euros. Net revenues are projected to be 74.3 billion euros.



Stellantis reported factors that had a significant impact on results in the first half of 2025: approximately 3.3 billion euros of pre-tax net charges, early effects of US tariffs 0.3 billion euros of net tariffs incurred as well as loss of planned production related to implementation of the response plan; and adverse impacts to AOI from higher industrial costs, geographic and other mix factors, and changes in foreign exchange rates. Also, the company said early stage of actions being taken to improve performance and profitability impacted results.



Stellantis reported consolidated shipments for the three months ending June 30, 2025, were an estimated 1.4 million units, a 6% decline from a year ago, reflecting North American tariff related production pauses early in the quarter, in addition to reduced, but adverse impacts of product transition in Enlarged Europe.



