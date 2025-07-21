Global Industrial Company to Showcase Comprehensive Suite of Safety Solutions at ASSP Safety 2025

- Provides equipment that protects workers across industrial, commercial, and office spaces -

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), a value-added national distributor of industrial equipment and supplies, will be exhibiting at ASSP Safety 2025, the premier annual gathering for occupational safety and health professionals, taking place July 22-24 at Orange County Convention Center (West Building) in Orlando, FL. Global Industrial will be exhibiting at Booth #2115, showcasing a range of commercial- and industrial-grade solutions designed to enhance workplace safety, compliance, and operational efficiency across industrial, construction, and commercial environments.

"Safety demands solutions that are built for the realities of industrial and commercial environments," said Armin Mehic, Senior Director, Category Management at Global Industrial. "We work closely with customers to provide gear and systems that support compliance, reduce risk, and keep operations moving efficiently. ASSP Safety 2025 gives us the chance to showcase our full suite of safety solutions and share practical tools that help companies keep their employees safe on the job, from the parking lot to the loading dock."

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE): From hard hats and safety glasses to fall protection, protective clothing, gloves, and protective footwear-including steel toe and composite toe boots-Global Industrial offers the head-to-toe gear to help professionals stay safe on the job.

Risk Reduction Resources: Global Industrial offers guard rails, eyewash stations, fire extinguishers, traffic cones, and OSHA-aligned signage to help organizations maintain compliance and prevent and mitigate workplace injuries.

Material Handling & Storage: With rack protectors, containment platforms, leak diverters, and spill kits, Global Industrial helps to keep your warehouse organized, accessible, and safe.

Workplace Ergonomics: Global Industrial offers anti-fatigue mats and other solutions to support working in demanding environments, improve comfort and reduce strain.

Maintenance & MRO: Global Industrial strengthens ongoing safety and uptime with smart MRO solutions to help keep facilities safe, clean, and compliant.

Join Global Industrial at ASSP Safety 2025

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with Global Industrial's safety and facility experts while exploring solutions across key product categories essential to workplace safety and operations, including PPE, protective footwear, facility signage, material handling, storage, ergonomics, maintenance, and HVAC.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor and source for industrial equipment and supplies. Leveraging over 75 years of experience, Global Industrial specializes in providing MRO solutions to businesses ranging from small to enterprise, and to the public sector. Global Industrial is committed to its customer-centric strategy and uses industry expertise, products from its Global Industrial Exclusive BrandsTM, and nationally known brands to provide customers with a breadth of offerings to meet their needs. At Global Industrial, "We Can Supply That®".

