Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - HYPER BIT TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (CSE: HYPE) (OTCID: HYPAF) (FSE: N7S0) (the "Company" or "Hyper Bit") announces it has engaged Secure Digital Markets ("Secure Digital") for the purchase of an initial ten (10) ElphaPex DG1+ Miners for the mining of Dogecoin ("DOGE") and Litecoin ("LTC") as previously announced on July 7th, The ElphaPex DG1+ miners will be installed and professionally managed at a third party owned 11 MW renewable energy powered facility in Quebec, Canada.

The Company has secured pricing of USD $6,200 per unit for this initial purchase for a total purchase of USD $62,000. The Company has set an objective of purchasing 100 Miners over the next 60 days. The Company will wire to Secure Digital the total purchase price in CAD in order that it may be converted in to USDT and payment can be made for the miners.





Mr. Dallas La Porta, President, CEO and Director of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. stated: "We are making progress with our two primary verticals; crypto mining and acquiring crypto currencies as treasury assets. We are moving closer towards executing a definitive agreement to acquire Dogecoin Mining Technologies Ltd. through our initial ElphaPex crypto miner purchase and the ongoing due diligence. These high efficiency ASIC mining rigs will be shipped to and deployed at the professionally managed, renewable power facility to commence Dogecoin and Litecoin mining operations. Our aim is to expand our mining capability by adding 100 miners over the next 60 days. We believe the crypto markets are just getting started and we are working hard to accelerate the growth of our crypto treasury through strategic partnerships and financing, providing investors with renowned as a cornerstone of comprehensive and compliant exposure to the crypto currency sector."

Furthermore, Company team members will be attending the Malaysia "MYBW" Blockchain week Conference this weekend hosted at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL). The conference will feature blockchain industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers from around the world.





The Company encourages colleagues and peers to reach out to us at team@hyperbit.ca if you will be attending the conference and wish to connect with one of our team members.

Chief Financial Officer Appointment

The Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Daryn Gordon to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Gordon is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) with more than two decades of finance and accounting experience. He started his career at global auditing firms Grant Thornton LLP and PwC Canada. For the last fourteen years, Mr. Gordon has continued to expand his expertise and knowledge by providing CFO services to Canadian companies across a variety of industries. Mr. Gordon has a Bachelor of Management degree from the University of Lethbridge.

Gary Arca has resigned as Chief Financial officer, corporate secretary, and director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Gary for all his work pioneering the Company in to the alt coin mining sector and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

Market Awareness

Furthermore, The Company wishes to announces it has amended the terms of its agreement with 1123963 B.C. Ltd. (doing business as "Capitaliz On It"), a social-media-influencer-focused digital marketing agency out of Vancouver, B.C., to increase investor awareness and interest in the company as well as attracting new investors through various on-line platforms and a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the company. Capitaliz has been engaged for an additional period of one month for a total of four months commenced on June 16th, 2025, for an additional payment of CAD $50,000.00. Capitaliz is at arm's length to the Company and currently owns 168,000 shares of Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. Its principal, Jeff Leslie, can be reached by e-mail at jeff@capitalizonit.com or by phone at 778-237-1431. Capitaliz's address is 704-595 Howe Street, Vancouver BC, V6C 2T5.

About Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd.

Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a forward-thinking, diversified technology company specializing in the acquisition, development, and strategic deployment of crypto mining operations and blockchain-based innovations. As global interest in digital assets accelerates-driven by the rise of blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and increasing institutional and retail adoption-Hyper Bit is committed to unlocking value across the crypto ecosystem while delivering growth for our stakeholders. Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. is a member of the Blockchain Association of Canada and the American Blockchain & Cryptocurrency Association.

