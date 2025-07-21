

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST), an industrial technology company, Monday said it has appointed its interim CFO Andrew Lynch as executive vice president chief financial officer, effective immediately.



Previous CFO, Brian Roberts had resigned in May this year to pursue other opportunities.



Lynch previously served as Vice President, Finance for the performance Sensing Segment since 2023 and has led Sensata's investor relations function since 2024.



