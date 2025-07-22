Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2025) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company" or "Independence") is pleased to announce assay results from the Ian and Johnny Vein Systems as well as the commencement of its 2025 summer exploration program at the 3Ts Project, located in the Nechako Plateau of central British Columbia. The summer program is designed to advance and refine several underexplored vein systems and high-priority geophysical anomalies for potential future drilling. Located approximately 185 kilometres southwest of Prince George, British Columbia, the 3Ts Project comprises thirty-one mineral claims covering approximately 35,486 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region. The project lies 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and hosts a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz-carbonate vein district within which at least nineteen known mineralized veins, ranging from 50 to over 1,100 metres in strike length and true widths of up to 32 m have been identified.

Highlights from drill hole 3TS-25-25 include:

6.96 m grading 6.00 g/t gold and 39.08 g/t silver, including 1.00 m grading 33.85 g/t gold and 209.00 g/t silver

1.91 m grading 3.78 g/t gold and 52.88 g/t silver

Additional narrow intercepts of accessory veins

Drilling also targeted the area surrounding the Johnny Vein System to assess the potential for previously untested accessory veins similar to those encountered at the Ian Vein System. Drill hole 3TS-25-23 intersected new occurrences of these narrow high-grade veins, including:

1.63 m grading 5.19 g/t gold and 24.54 g/t silver

0.50 m grading 11.08 g/t gold and 30.00 g/t silver

Identifying additional veins of this nature could play an important role in future modelling and resource development by converting material that would otherwise be classified as waste rock into ore. The current NI 43-101 resource model was completed in 2022 and the updated resource will include data compiled over five drill programs since then (please see news release dated August 18th, 2022 for further details; "Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate Update for the 3Ts Gold Project, Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia, Canada", authored by Armitage and Miller). The combined in-pit and underground components of Tommy and Ted-Mint vein systems contain a total inferred resource estimate of 4,469,297 tonnes grading 3.64 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold and 96.26 g/t silver, at a cut off grade of 0.4 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") in-pit and 2.0 g/t AuEq underground, containing 522,330 ounces of gold and 13,831,415 ounces of silver, totaling 678,156 AuEq ounces. An updated NI 43-101 is anticipated to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

The Ian and Johnny Vein Systems form part of the broader 3Ts epithermal gold-silver district, which contains multiple subparallel quartz-carbonate veins within a well-preserved low-sulphidation system. These latest drill results reinforce the high-grade nature and continuity of the system along strike and at depth, which are critical factors for near-term resource growth. Additional assays and metallurgical results are pending and will be released upon receipt.

Drill Hole Target From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) 3TS-25-22 Johnny Vein 108.00 109.00 1.00 1.55 58.00 and 120.00 121.00 1.00 2.29 4.00 3TS-25-23 113.50 115.13 1.63 5.19 24.54 including 114.00 114.50 0.50 11.08 30.00 3TS-25-24 Ian Vein 106.54 107.71 1.17 2.91 32.48 3TS-25-25 92.36 93.05 0.69 1.72 10.14 and 176.23 178.14 1.91 3.78 52.88 and 184.75 191.53 6.96 6.00 39.08 including 185.00 186.00 1.00 33.85 209.00 and 195.39 195.90 0.51 6.16 27.45 and 206.30 206.84 0.54 3.69 20.37 3TS-25-27 79.00 80.00 1.00 1.14 4.00

Table 1: Highlighted intercepts for the Ian and Johnny Vein Systems

*The true widths of the veins are average 85% of the reported interval width

Summer Exploration Commences

The summer exploration program has commenced at the 3Ts project, with a focus on underexplored areas of the property, including refining several new vein systems and following up on geophysical anomalies to identify the potential for future drill targets. As part of this program, the Company has engaged Dias Geophysical to complete a new induced polarization (IP) survey over the eastern half of the property, including the Cardiff, Layman, Ranger, Dobby veins, and Ootsa copper-silver target. This survey is expected to improve geological understanding of subsurface continuity and assist in the definition of potential drill targets. The planned program will include:

Detailed soil geochemistry across previously untested geophysical anomalies;

across previously untested geophysical anomalies; Prospecting and geochemical sampling of the eastern 3Ts Project , a zone now known to host multiple outcropping veins;

of the , a zone now known to host multiple outcropping veins; Detailed mapping of recently discovered veins and targets, including Ranger, Cardiff, Layman, Dobby, and Ootsa, where significant gold, silver and copper grades have been returned in historical surface sampling.

These veins remain underexplored, offering significant discovery potential.

Highlights from surface samples include:

Cardiff Vein : up to 71.3 g/t gold and 178 g/t silver

: up to 71.3 g/t gold and 178 g/t silver Layman Vein : up to 13.0 g/t gold and 946 g/t silver

: up to 13.0 g/t gold and 946 g/t silver Dobby Vein : up to 18.0 g/t gold and 178 g/t silver

: up to 18.0 g/t gold and 178 g/t silver Ranger Vein : up to 24.4 g/t gold and 172 g/t silver

: up to 24.4 g/t gold and 172 g/t silver Ootsa target: up to 0.4% copper and 78 g/t silver

"These eastern vein systems are some of the most promising and least explored zones at 3Ts," stated Randy Turner, President and CEO of Independence Gold. "This summer's IP survey and fieldwork are designed to elevate these zones to drill-ready status and help unlock the full district potential of 3Ts."

Baseline and ESG Work

Concurrent with exploration, Independence has also engaged third-party consultants to complete baseline environmental and archaeological surveys across the expanded claim area. These surveys are a proactive step in support of future exploration and permitting.

QA/QC Protocols

Samples consist of saw-cut (NQ) drill core with one-half retained for reference and one-half submitted for analysis. Samples were submitted in sealed plastic bags delivered to Bandstra Transportation for shipping to SGS Natural Resources Canada (SGS) labs in Burnaby, British Columbia, for sample preparation and analysis. Robotic sample preparation is used to ensure reproducibility and samples are pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. All samples are submitted for four acid digest with an ICP finish. Gold grades are obtained by fire assay with AAS finish. Samples which return greater than 10 parts per million gold and 100 parts per million silver are resubmitted for fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Sample batches consist of core samples, control standards, blanks and duplicates. Blanks and control standards (QAQC) are inserted into each batch of samples, with one QAQC per 20 samples. QAQC samples that return values 10% outside of the expected range require samples from that internal batch to be rerun by the lab. SGS laboratories operate under a Quality Management System that complies with ISO/IEC 17025. SGS's minerals laboratory in Burnaby is accredited by the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) for specific mineral tests listed on the scope of accreditation to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard. Please see SGS Analytical Methods for further details regarding analytical procedures.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and who is an independent consultant for the Company, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF INDEPENDENCE GOLD CORP.

"Randy Turner"

Randy Turner, President and CEO

Drill Hole Information from this release

Drill Hole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth* Dip Total Meterage 3TS-25-22 362970 5876790 1200 90 45 175 3TS-25-23 362970 5876790 1200 65 45 150 3TS-25-24 363503 5876833 1236 270 60 225 3TS-25-25 363503 5876833 1236 315 50 250 3TS-25-27 363503 5876850 1236 190 60 250

* All drill hole locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

**Based on true north. For magnetic declination add 17.5 degrees

Sample Locations for assays mentioned in this release:

Vein Sample Sample Number Year Easting Northing Cardiff C00440858 2024 366126 5877023 Layman A00043051 2012 366795 5876879 Dobby A00043313 2012 367343 5876906 Ranger 21582 2003 365529 5877021 Ootsa D00227631 2023 365494 5880379

* All sample locations are in NAD83, Zone 10 Datum

