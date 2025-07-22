Growth in hybrid and cloud-first networks reflects new priorities for resilience, security in organizations, ISG Provider Lens report says

As companies in the U.K. move networking operations to the cloud, software-defined networking (SDN) is becoming crucial to successful enterprise cloud migrations, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Network Software-Defined Solutions and Services report for the U.K. finds that organizations are prioritizing network transformation to stay competitive and resilient amid slowing GDP growth, rising operational costs and new U.S. tariffs.

U.K. enterprises are modernizing networks to optimize costs, strengthen supply chain resilience and operate more efficiently in a highly uncertain macroeconomic environment. They are investing in software-defined wide area networks (SD-WANs), secure access service edge (SASE) and 5G to ensure secure, adaptable and scalable network connections. Simultaneously, IT teams are enhancing collaboration tools and digital workplaces to facilitate real-time data access for increasingly remote distributed teams.

"U.K. organizations are rethinking their network strategies to focus on measurable outcomes," said Jon Harrod, partner and network advisory lead at ISG. "Cost control and operational efficiency are at the top of the enterprise agenda, and SDN solutions offer increased visibility and flexibility to optimize resource use and control spending."

A key trend is the shift toward flexible, business-responsive networks, with companies in the U.K. adopting SD-WAN as a service to enable real-time monitoring and centralized management, the report says. This approach significantly reduces operational complexity and dependence on physical hardware, making it a fundamental part of modern IT strategies. Additionally, the integration of hybrid security solutions is rising, with businesses seeking service providers that offer robust protection across increasingly diverse environments.

Building on this momentum, SDN adoption is expanding among both large companies and small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in the U.K. They seek the benefits of SDN's scalable, consumption-based pricing models, which allow organizations to enhance security and performance while minimizing operational costs. SDN also supports advancements in AI, automation, edge computing and 5G, satisfying the need for flexible network architectures. These trends increase engagements with managed service partners that offer expertise in AI-enabled IT support and secure SDN architectures, ISG says.

As SMEs in the U.K. implement software as a service (SaaS) and cloud-native tools, the increasing complexity of IT estates has made organizations more vulnerable to advanced ransomware, phishing and third-party risks. Consequently, there is a heightened focus on zero trust security frameworks, proactive incident response and internal security skills development, the report says.

"U.K. enterprises are leading the way in building resilient, future-ready networks that enable business growth under rapidly changing conditions," said Yash Jethani Pradeep, senior manager and principal analyst, ISG Provider Lens Research, and lead author of the report. "As new technologies such as AI reshape organizational structures and cybersecurity needs, SDN service providers are adapting to changing roles and decision-making processes."

The report also explores other SDN-related trends in the U.K., including the effects of AI on network software development and recent advances in quantum communications that could affect enterprise networks.

For more insights into SDN-related challenges faced by enterprises in the U.K., along with ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Network Software-Defined Solutions and Services report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 42 providers across four quadrants: Managed SD-WAN Services, SD-Networks Transformation Services (Consulting and Implementation), Edge Technologies and Services (Including Private 5G), and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE).

The report names BT, Colt, Orange Business, Virgin Media O2 Business and Vodafone as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Accenture and Computacenter as Leaders in three quadrants each, while Deutsche Telekom, GTT, HCLTech and Verizon Business are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Capgemini and TCS are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Computacenter, GTT, Microland and Tata Communications are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, HCLTech is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among SDN providers. HCLTech earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from GTT and Computacenter.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Network Software-Defined Solutions and Services report for the U.K. is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250722974925/en/

Contacts:

Press Contacts:



Sarah Ye, ISG

+44 7833 567868

sarah.ye@isg-one.com



Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203 517 3132

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com