Talent shortages, rising cyberattacks increase demand for external services as companies grow more dependent on IT system defenses, ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in Switzerland, under immense pressure to strengthen cybersecurity, increasingly turn to external services for resources and strategies, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for Switzerland finds that Swiss companies are facing a surge of sophisticated cyberattacks that often outpace traditional defenses. Though not always publicized, ransomware attacks are also on the rise, creating additional challenges for organizations already struggling with a shortage of cybersecurity specialists. Enterprises are engaging external providers, particularly security operations centers, and adopting AI-driven security measures to address these risks.

"With the increasing need to protect essential systems in Swiss enterprises, IT security has evolved into corporate security," said Uwe Ladwig, managing director, ISG. "Remote work, including the widespread use of home offices, makes organizations more vulnerable to attacks."

Digitalization initiatives have made Swiss organizations more dependent on IT infrastructure and made cybersecurity a core element of business resilience, the report says. The move to cloud-based operations, coupled with the hybrid work modes, has led a growing number of companies to adopt advanced security models such as zero trust. Enterprises are moving beyond traditional perimeter defenses, implementing continuous network monitoring and mutual authentication as standard practices.

Legal and regulatory pressures, particularly those related to data protection, are also shaping enterprise priorities in Switzerland, ISG says. Organizations are strengthening their cybersecurity frameworks to comply with evolving regulations and safeguard sensitive information, particularly in banking and financial services. To meet these needs, many enterprises are seeking providers that emphasize "Swissness" the development and delivery of IT products and services within Switzerland for both compliance and cultural alignment.

Small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in Switzerland often have less mature cybersecurity systems than larger organizations, making it necessary to upgrade their defenses as threats and regulations expand. These needs are driving above-average growth in demand for modern cybersecurity solutions in the SME segment, the report says. Swiss SMEs especially value clear communication and cultural understanding by providers, and they are more likely to engage with partners that appreciate their unique requirements and operating environments.

"Both large and midsize clients in Switzerland increasingly seek managed security providers that use AI and automation, in addition to human expertise and experience, to efficiently address evolving threats," said Frank Heuer, principal analyst and lead cybersecurity analyst DACH, ISG Provider Lens Research, and lead author of the report. "They also seek advisory support, especially for AI and quantum-based risks, to stay ahead of cybercriminals."

The report also explores global cybersecurity technology trends affecting Swiss enterprises, including increasing adoption of IAM, extended detection and response (XDR) and security service edge (SSE).

For more insights into cybersecurity-related challenges that enterprises face in Switzerland, along with ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for Switzerland evaluates the capabilities of 97 providers across eight quadrants: Identity and Access Management (Global), Extended Detection and Response (Global), Security Service Edge (Global), Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services, Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services, Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services -Large Accounts and Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services Midmarket.

The report names IBM as a Leader in six quadrants. It names InfoGuard and Swisscom as Leaders in five quadrants each. Accenture, Atos, Deutsche Telekom and HCLTech are named as Leaders in four quadrants each. Capgemini, iSPIN, UMB and Wipro are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Aveniq, Broadcom, Fortinet, Microsoft, Orange Cyberdefense, Palo Alto Networks, TCS and United Security Providers are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Axians, Bechtle, Cato Networks, Check Point Software, Cisco, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, Deloitte, DXC Technology, EY, Forcepoint, Infosys, KPMG, Kudelski Security, ManageEngine, Netskope, Okta, One Identity (OneLogin), Ping Identity, SailPoint, Saviynt, SentinelOne, Trellix, Trend Micro, Versa Networks, Wavestone and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, UMB is named as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants each. BeyondTrust, HPE (Aruba), Open Systems, Orange Cyberdefense and Sophos are named as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, PwC is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among cybersecurity services and solution providers. PwC earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Deutsche Telekom, InfoGuard and Swisscom.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for Switzerland is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

