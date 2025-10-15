AI advancements, redesigned hybrid frameworks and outcome-based employee experience strategies will shape the future of work in the U.K., ISG Provider Lens report says

Enterprises in the U.K. are reimagining workplace strategies to balance innovation, resilience and sustainability, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work Services report for the U.K. finds enterprises are integrating advanced technologies into core business functions while rethinking hybrid work design and acting on sustainability commitments in their digital workplaces. Increasingly, GenAI is enabling businesses to create hyperpersonalized employee experiences by analyzing vast amounts of data to tailor interactions and offerings to individual preferences and behaviors. By pairing these innovations with strong governance and responsible AI practices, companies are boosting both efficiency and resilience amid inflationary pressures and talent shortages.

"At some enterprises in the U.K., GenAI is no longer an experiment, but the cornerstone of workplace transformation," said Iain Fisher, director at ISG. "Those organizations are harnessing its capabilities to improve operational efficiency and foster a culture of progress with continuous learning and adaptation at the forefront. But the majority of organizations are still waiting to see how other pilots work out before committing to deployment at scale."

Hybrid work has evolved from a sudden trend into a standardized operational model, ISG says. Today, more than 60 percent of U.K. job postings offer hybrid or fully remote work options. Enterprises in the U.K. are crafting hybrid strategies that balance employee autonomy and organizational accountability. They are also enhancing collaboration, using work hubs such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom to facilitate seamless interaction among team members. Connecting employees, partners and customers through orchestrated workflows creates cohesive ecosystems that foster inclusivity and faster adaptation to market changes.

Another notable trend is how enterprise approaches to employee experience are becoming outcome-driven, the report says. U.K. enterprises are moving from static sentiment surveys to real-time telemetry and behavioral analytics to track engagement and performance. They are adopting digital employee experience (DEX) platforms, integrated with IT and human resources systems, to identify risks of disengagement early and allow tailored interventions. This capability equips organizations to offer targeted support, ensuring employee needs are addressed promptly and appropriately.

Sustainability and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments have become core to U.K. workplace strategies, ISG says. Companies are embedding sustainable practices into technology and supplier decisions, ensuring fair labor standards are met and reducing carbon footprints. Many are adopting smart building technologies, renewable energy sources and IoT tools to monitor and optimize energy use in real time. By aligning social responsibility with business objectives, they are strengthening stakeholder trust and treating sustainability as both an ethical obligation and a competitive differentiator.

"Sustainability is now central to strategic decision-making," said Kevin Turner, principal consultant at ISG and lead author of the report. "U.K. enterprises that align ESG with business goals strengthen reputation, attract investment and create lasting value."

The report also explores other trends in the workplace services market in the U.K., including heightened budget scrutiny that is pushing enterprises toward self-funding transformation and increased emphasis on using technology to unite IT, HR and operations for sustainable business outcomes.

For more insights into the workplace technology-related challenges faced by enterprises in the U.K., plus ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Future of Work Services report for the U.K. evaluates the capabilities of 45 providers across seven quadrants: Workplace Strategy and Enablement Services, Collaboration and Next-gen Experience Services, Managed End-user Technology Services Large Accounts, Managed End-user Technology Services Midmarket, Continuous Productivity Services (including Next-gen Service Desk), Smart and Sustainable Workplace Services and AI-augmented Workforce Services.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, Fujitsu, HCLTech, Infosys, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in six quadrants each. Computacenter and DXC Technology are named as Leaders in five quadrants each, while Atos and Unisys are named as Leaders in four quadrants each. Microland, Movate and NTT DATA are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. BT, Capita, CGI, Coforge, Deloitte, Getronics, SCC and UST are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Coforge and NTT DATA are recognized as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in two quadrants each. Microland, SCC and Stefanini are recognized as Rising Stars in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, Microland is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among workplace services providers. Microland earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

