German enterprises are rapidly adopting AWS and its cloud-native and AI-enabled services to modernize IT and data infrastructure, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany finds enterprises are expanding their use of cloud-native architectures to improve scalability, flexibility and cost efficiency. This continued modernization has reinforced AWS' position as Germany's preferred platform for digital transformation and strengthened its growing partner ecosystem.

"German enterprises are modernizing their IT environments to simplify operations and manage costs," said Andrea Spiegelhoff, partner and managing director at ISG. "AWS is playing a key role by enabling faster project delivery and more flexible use of data and applications."

German enterprises are adopting integrated professional services that combine AWS consulting and migration to accelerate transitions and reduce implementation risk, the report says. Many organizations now seek external expertise to plan and execute AWS migrations so they can realize the business benefits of the cloud more quickly. Seeking smooth transitions and better outcomes from their AWS initiatives, companies work with partners that also provide ongoing operational support.

As AWS adoption grows in Germany, organizations are increasingly relying on managed services to handle complex cloud environments, ISG says. Managed AWS services now play a central role in supporting ongoing operations and meeting evolving business needs. Companies seek partners with advanced operational expertise, effective cost control, strong security and proven capabilities across hybrid and multicloud environments. Providers with established local operations and strong data governance capabilities are especially attractive in the German market.

German enterprises are prioritizing data modernization to utilize their expanding data assets, the report says. Companies are adopting advanced integration and analytics capabilities to transform unstructured, siloed data from IoT and business systems into unified cloud-based systems. As cloud integration becomes increasingly complex, enterprises are relying more on experienced partners for strategy, implementation and ongoing management to ensure scalability and performance.

Though many companies in Germany are still hesitant to move their SAP implementations to the cloud because they control vital business processes, AWS has become the preferred platform for SAP cloud migration, the report says. The RISE with SAP offering introduced in 2022, in which the company operates customers' SAP operations in the cloud, has led some companies to discuss cloud strategy and adoption of AWS services.

"Enterprises in Germany are moving from isolated cloud projects to coordinated modernization strategies," said Frank Heuer, principal analyst at ISG and lead author of the report. "Providers that combine consulting, migration, AI tools and managed operations are becoming key partners, helping clients improve efficiency, security and data-driven decision-making on AWS."

The report also explores other AWS ecosystem-related trends, including the use of agentic AI in modernizing legacy applications and the impact on contact centers of GenAI chatbots enabled by AWS-based solutions.

For more insights into challenges relevant to the AWS ecosystem faced by German enterprises, plus ISG's advice for addressing them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens® AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 46 providers across four quadrants: AWS Professional Services, AWS Managed Services, AWS Enterprise Data Modernization and AI Services and AWS SAP Workloads.

The report names Accenture, Capgemini, DXC Technology, HCLTech and TCS as Leaders in four quadrants each. It names Cognizant, tecRacer, T-Systems and Wipro as Leaders in three quadrants each. Arvato Systems, IBM and Rackspace Technology are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. AllCloud, Atos, Claranet, Deloitte, Kyndryl, Materna, NTT DATA, PwC and Syntax are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, MHP, NTT DATA, PwC and Skaylink are recognized as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, LTIMindtree is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among AWS Ecosystem Partners providers. LTIMindtree earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Claranet, DXC Technology, MHP, and T-Systems.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens AWS Ecosystem Partners report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

