Enterprises integrate AI, automation and ESG tools to enhance operational efficiency and compliance, ISG Provider Lens report says

European enterprises that have migrated to the cloud-based Workday platform are now optimizing their Workday deployments to achieve better business outcomes, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Workday Ecosystem report for Europe finds that organizations are using Workday as a strategic platform to improve agility, compliance and employee engagement. Companies are integrating AI, automation and environmental, social and governance (ESG) analytics in their Workday implementations to achieve results such as faster hiring, quicker financial closing processes and compliant, multilingual onboarding.

"Enterprises across Europe are entering a new phase of Workday maturity," said Stacey Cadigan, partner, ISG Human Capital Management and Enterprise Transformation. "They are no longer focused on initial implementation but on measurable results. The emphasis has shifted to continuous improvement and creation of value."

Workday's AI features have moved from experimentation to everyday use, the report says. Enterprises are deploying AI agents to accelerate hiring, verify payroll, conduct audits and enforce policies. Governance frameworks provide for consistency, security and accountability. Companies are using Workday's agentic AI to execute multistep workflows, including conversational hiring, compliance-ready onboarding and automated financial close. Providers help to deploy region-specific solutions, using Workday's unified HR and finance data to strengthen regulatory readiness.

The platform's expanding capabilities serve an increasing enterprise focus on employee experience, ISG says. Enterprises recognize that a good employee experience has a direct impact on productivity and employer brand reputation. Companies are utilizing Workday's mobile-first, self-service features to make it easier for employees to manage HR and finance tasks in their local languages. In sectors such as retail and hospitality, localized onboarding processes have reduced early attrition, while in professional services, personalized dashboards have increased internal mobility and retention.

As sustainability and ESG performance become strategic imperatives across Europe, companies are using Workday solutions to remain compliant and competitive, the report says. Enterprises use Workday's ESG reporting tools to integrate ESG metrics into their HR and finance data models, providing a unified view. This integration helps leadership teams assess progress toward carbon reduction, diversity goals and governance benchmarks.

"European enterprises are choosing Workday as a unified, secure, scalable core for HR and finance," said Gaurang Pagdi, lead author of the report. "The company's roadmap aligns with Europe's regulatory complexity, multilingual operations and diverse local cultural norms."

The report also explores other Workday-related trends in Europe, including the adoption of AI-enabled application management services for continuous optimization and the evolution of provider strategies to accelerate localization, compliance and time to value across countries.

For more insights into the Workday-related challenges faced by enterprises in Europe and ISG's advice for overcoming them, see the ISG Provider Lens Focal Points briefing here.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Workday Ecosystem report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 21 providers across four quadrants: Transformation Services, Deployment and Integration Services, Performance and Optimization Services, and Innovation on Workday.

The report names Accenture, Cognizant, Deloitte, Kainos, PwC and Strada as Leaders in four quadrants each. It names HR Path and KPMG as Leaders in three quadrants each. IBM, Invisors and Mercer are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Invisors is recognized as a Rising Star a company with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant.

In the area of customer experience, Invisors is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among Workday ecosystem providers. Invisors earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

