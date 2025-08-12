Tailored security solutions gain traction as companies navigate more advanced threats and stringent legal requirements, ISG Provider Lens report says

German enterprises are taking AI-enabled security measures, preparing for threats based on quantum computing and implementing zero trust frameworks to increase cyber resilience, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for Germany finds that enterprises are navigating a complex security landscape shaped by geopolitical challenges, including the Ukraine war, and rapid digitalization. With a shortage of cybersecurity professionals, firms rely heavily on external providers to meet regulatory demands and counter increasingly sophisticated threats, fueling robust growth in the service provider ecosystem.

"German enterprises are prioritizing cyber resilience and regulatory compliance, leading to rapid adoption of advanced security solutions," said Andreas Fahr, partner and manufacturing industry lead for ISG in EMEA. "AI and automation are crucial for effective safeguards against evolving cyber threats."

Mounting EU regulations, including the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), are compelling German companies to implement stronger cybersecurity measures, the report says. The upcoming national adoption of the EU's Network and Information Security (NIS) 2 directive, set to occur in 2025, is expected to impose more rigorous standards. This regulatory environment is increasing demand for comprehensive protections across sectors, and providers are updating their offerings to meet elevated requirements.

Small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) in Germany are also rapidly improving cybersecurity infrastructure to address emerging threats and regulations, the report says. Facing these challenges with less mature IT systems, SMEs are turning to providers for solutions tailored to their needs. Providers are adjusting products, pricing and communication to effectively serve this expanding segment with offerings aligned to SME business culture.

As criminal tactics evolve, German organizations seek expertise to build next-generation data security. Anticipating cyberattacks enabled by quantum computing, German enterprises are engaging providers of specialized consulting services for advanced encryption, ISG says. Providers have expanded advanced security offerings, especially for banks and insurers, though demand is rapidly rising across sectors.

German enterprises are also increasingly adopting data loss prevention (DLP) solutions to safeguard vital data and intellectual property, the report says. As employees use more private devices for work, data protection becomes more difficult. Providers cater to these needs by offering AI-powered DLP solutions, meeting regulatory demands and enhancing measures to prevent data leaks.

"Germany's regulatory landscape and diverse, rapidly evolving cyber threats necessitate innovative security solutions," said Frank Heuer, principal analyst and lead analyst cybersecurity DACH at ISG. "Providers are essential to carrying out advanced strategies to navigate these challenges effectively."

The report also explores global cybersecurity technology trends affecting German enterprises, including the increasing importance of identity and access management (IAM), extended detection and response (XDR) and security service edge (SSE).

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for Germany evaluates the capabilities of 117 providers across eight quadrants: Identity and Access Management (Global), Data Leakage/Loss Prevention and Data Security, Extended Detection and Response (Global), Security Service Edge (Global), Technical Security Services, Strategic Security Services, Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services, and Next-Gen SOC/MDR Services (Midmarket).

The report names IBM as a Leader in six quadrants. It names Axians, Controlware and Deutsche Telekom as Leaders in four quadrants each. Accenture, Atos, Bechtle, Broadcom, CANCOM, Capgemini, HCLTech and Microsoft are named as Leaders in three quadrants each. Computacenter, Forcepoint, Fortinet, Palo Alto Networks, and Trellix are recognized as Leaders in two quadrants each. Cato Networks, Check Point Software, Cisco, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, DATAGROUP, Deloitte, DriveLock, DXC Technology, EY, Fortra, GBS, InfoGuard, Infosys, KPMG, ManageEngine, Matrix42, Netskope, Okta, One Identity (OneLogin), Orange Cyberdefense, Ping Identity, SailPoint, Saviynt, SentinelOne, suresecure, TCS, Trend Micro, Versa Networks, Wipro and Zscaler are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, BeyondTrust, HPE (Aruba), indevis, InfoGuard, ManageEngine, Materna, Sophos and SVA are recognized as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

In the area of customer experience, PwC is named the global ISG CX Star Performer for 2025 among cybersecurity service and solution providers. PwC earned the highest customer satisfaction scores in ISG's Voice of the Customer survey, part of the ISG Star of Excellence program, the premier quality recognition for the technology and business services industry.

Customized versions of the report are available from Atos, Axians, Capgemini, Computacenter, Controlware GmbH, Deutsche Telekom, DriveLock and suresecure.

The 2025 ISG Provider Lens Cybersecurity Services and Solutions report for Germany is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

