Primary Hydrogen Corp.: Primary Hydrogen Launches Phase 2 Field Sampling at Blakelock and Hopkins Projects in Northern Ontario

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV:HDRO)(FRA:83W0)(OTCQB:HNATF) ("Primary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has initiated the field sampling program at its projects in Northern Ontario, namely the Blakelock and Hopkins projects. The field sampling program will be conducted by a team comprised of the Company (Peter Lauder, VP Exploration) in conjunction with representatives from the Institut national de la recherche scientifique ("INRS"), under the previously announced partnership and research agreement (see April 14, 2025 Press Release).

"This next phase of exploration is designed to validate surface hydrogen anomalies and prioritize the most prospective targets for follow-up," said Peter Lauder, Vice President of Exploration at Primary Hydrogen. "By integrating real-time field analysis with proven geological techniques, we aim to advance our understanding of natural hydrogen systems in Northern Ontario and accelerate our path toward delineating a potential resource."

This second phase of the multi-stage program will collect soil and soil gas samples across approximately 9,127 hectares and is expected to be completed by the end of July. The sampling will target major northeast trending faults and the Clay Howels Alkali Complex formations in addition to systematically testing several forest rings, or subcircular depressions, that represent potential pathways for naturally occurring gasses such as hydrogen.

The exploration program integrates portable gas detectors, providing immediate in-field measurements, with conventional geological exploration techniques, including soil sampling, prospecting, and geological mapping. Soil gas sampling involves the collection and analysis of gases present in soil pores near the surface, to identify anomalies that may indicate the presence of subsurface hydrogen accumulations. This integrated approach is specifically aimed at efficiently identifying the presence of any natural hydrogen at surface levels, while simultaneously refining the Company's geological understanding of potential hydrogen generation sources, migration pathways, and accumulation zones.

Primary Hydrogen's sampling methodology and procedures have been collaboratively developed with INRS, leveraging laboratory-verified techniques to ensure consistent, reliable results and minimize artificially generated hydrogen. Collected data will directly inform subsequent exploration phases, increasing confidence in the identification and evaluation of prospective natural hydrogen targets. Upon completion of Phase 2, collected data will be analyzed, and the Company expects to provide detailed results and exploration updates as they become available.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Peter Lauder, P.Geo., V.P. Exploration for Primary. Mr. Lauder is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About INRS

The Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) is a leading research and training institution in Canada, dedicated to advancing scientific knowledge and technological innovation. As part of the Université du Québec network, INRS focuses on applied and fundamental research in strategic sectors, including energy, environment, health, and advanced technologies. Through interdisciplinary collaboration and cutting-edge facilities, INRS fosters innovation that addresses societal challenges and supports sustainable development. For more information, visit www.inrs.ca.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary also holds the Arthur Lake copper project in British Columbia and has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North, also located in British Columbia.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) the scope, objectives, and expected completion timeline of the Phase 2 hydrogen field sampling program at the Blakelock and Hopkins projects; (ii) the methodologies employed by Primary Hydrogen and INRS to identify and evaluate natural hydrogen targets; (iii) the potential to detect surface-level anomalies indicative of subsurface hydrogen accumulations; and (iv) the anticipated analysis and use of collected data to inform subsequent exploration phases.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including the availability of necessary permits and resources, favorable weather and field conditions, the reliability of field sampling methodologies, and successful execution of planned activities.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such risks include, but are not limited to: unforeseen delays or technical issues, adverse weather conditions, inaccurate data interpretation, changes in regulatory conditions, and other risks identified in the Company's public filings available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

